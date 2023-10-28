Zac Gallen was chosen to start the first World Series game for the Arizona Diamondbacks since 2001. Making his fifth start of the postseason. the All-Star hoped that Game 1 of the World Series on Friday would be more successful than his past two outings.

Regarded as the best arm on the Snakes' rotation, Gallen had a pair of dreadful outings against the Phillies in the NLCS, surrendering nine runs in nine innings across Games 1 and 5.

By the time that Zac Gallen was pulled by D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo in the fifth inning, his team led the Texas Rangers by a score of 5-3. After throwing 99 pitches, Gallen limited the Rangers to three runs on four hits, and struck out five.

"Zac Gallen, Filthy 82mph Knuckle Curve. 5th K" - Pitching Ninja

The outing shaped up to be Gallen's most successive outing since he gave up two runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 9. But despite leaving the game with his team in a commanding position, the bullpen was not able to preserve the edge.

In the bottom of the ninth, D-Backs closer Paul Seward came within two outs of earning the first win of the World Series for his team. After striking out Marcus Semien, Seward surrendered a two-run moonshot to Corey Seager, and Gallen's chance to record his first-ever World Series win vanished into thin air.

Although the Rangers won the Game in eleven innings, effectively nullifying Gallen's performance, one member of the Arizona Diamondbacks reckons Gallen deserves credit. Mark Melancon, the 2021 NL saves leader, praised Gallen and his team's performance, claiming that the D-Backs "controlled the game all the way through".

"The @DBacks barely fell short in #World Series. Arizona Pitcher Mark Melancon looks at Zac Gallen's game last night and the key for Merrill Kelly in Game 2. #EmbraceTheChaos" - MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM

Melancon, who has been on the IL since receiving a plasma injection in April, was named the 2015 NL Reliever of the Year during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Game 2 of the World Series will be played in Texas on Saturday night.

Zac Gallen's postseason woes continue

2023 saw Gallen start the All-Star Game for the NL in Seattle. In the regular season, the New Jersey native went 17-9 with an ERA of 3.47, and posted 220 strikeouts across 210 innings. The 2023 postseason, however, has brandished Zac Gallen with a 5.27 ERA. While the effort may be there, things just have not been bouncing the right way for Gallen in October.