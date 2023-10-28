For manager Torey Lovullo's Arizona Diamondbacks, it has not been an easy road to the postseason. Continously, the Snakes have put up against some of the most passionate, and most vocal fanbases in all of baseball.

During Game of the NLCS against the Phillies, crowd noises at Citizens Bank Park exceeded some 105 decibels - the amount that experts estimate can damage hearing. However, according to manager Lovullo, Game 1 in Texas was even more gruelling.

In a comment ahead of Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series, Torey Lovullo claimed that Globe Life Field in Arlington "was easily the loudest crowd noise I ever heard.’’ Apparently, the moment of maximum excitement was when Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit a two-run shot to tie the game for in the ninth inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on the eruption after Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s game-tying home run, registering 112 decibels: ‘That was easily the loudest crowd noise I ever heard.’’ - Bob Nightengale

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not an easy go. Already having defeated three of the NL's best sides, the Bleacher Report counts home crowds of the Brewers, Dodgers and Philadelphia Pillies as some of the loudest in MLB. The D-Backs have faced all of these teams so far.

Ahead of his start in Game 1, D-Backs starter Brandon Pfaadt remarked how Phillies fans were "10 times worse" when it came to heckling than were the Milwaukee Brewers fans in the NLWS. Despite this, Torey Lovullo still thinks that fans in Texas' take the cake when it comes to engagement.

Expand Tweet

"COREY SEAGER TIES THE GAME IN THE 9TH WITH ONE SWING OF THE BAT!!! :FOX" - FOX Sports: MLB

At least the Arizona Diamondbacks can take solace in the fact that win or lose, the Fall Classic will return to the desert for a few days. There, the Snakes will be able to rely on their surprisingly-devoted legion of fans.

Torey Lovullo's guys are no strangers to success in enemy territory

Of the D-Backs' nine postseason victories this season, seven have come on the road. No less, most of those wins have come in front of fans who have done all that they can to get in the head of D-Backs players. While Torey Lovullo may not have witnessed a louder stadium before, the veteran manager knows how to motivate his players to use that intensity as a springboard for success.