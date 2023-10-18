Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo deserves full credit for playing an integral role in getting his team to their first NLCS since 2007. However, it now appears as though the Snakes might be packing fairly soon.

After dropping Game 1 in Philadelphia, starter Merrill Kelly took the ball as the D-Backs looked to even the series. Despite high hopes, the team got behind early, and could then only watch as the Phillies rocketed ahead.

A solo home run from Trea Turner got things going before a pair of solo jacks from Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies ahead 3-0. Between the sixth and seventh innings, the Diamondbacks surrendered seven runs, and used five pitchers in the humiliating 10-0 loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Here's how Trea Turner's bomb sounded on Diamondbacks radio" - Nick Piccone

For Torey Lovullo, the 2023 season represents the zenith of his time in Arizona. Since taking the reigns of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017, Lovullo has recorded a mediocre .480 winning percentage. In 2021, his D-Backs recorded just 52 wins, the lowest value in franchise history.

After going 33-21 between May and June this year, the D-Backs cooled off in the summer. In September, their 15-12 record was enough for them to squeak into the postseason by virtue of the extra National League Wild Card spot, narrowly beating the Chicago Cubs.

Despite besting both the Brewers and Dodgers in earlier rounds, Torey Lovullo had no interest in making excuses for his team's poor showing in Game 2. According to USA Today baseball analyst Bob Nightengale, Lovullo admitted that the Philadelphia Phillies had outplayed them. Lovullo's claim is backed up by the fact that his team has been outscored 15-3 and outhit 20-8 over the two-games in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

"Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo: ‘The Phillies are playing their best baseball…and we are not.’’ - Bob Nightengale

Time is running out for Torey Lovullo to prove that his team is here to stay

Despite very impressive performances in the NL Wild Card Series and the NLDS, the Diamondbacks are now in very real danger of being tossed aside by the Phillies. If that happens, then many will look upon the success of Torey Lovullo's team as little more than a fluke. A former player in his own right, Lovullo now needs to find a way to rally his guys before the Phillies end their 2023 season is one of the most deflating ways possible.