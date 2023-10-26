Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks have reached the World Series for the first time since 2001. After entering the 2023 campaign with 0.5% odds of winning the World Series, the D-Backs find themselves only four victories away from raising the Commissioner's Trophy.

The oddsmakers were not the only ones who doubted the Diamondbacks' chances of reaching the World Series, but many in the media did not give them much of a shot either. One such media member was outspoken radio personality Mad Dog Chris Russo, who felt that Lovullo's squad would not make it past the Philadelphia Phillies.

The long-time sports talk show host was so confident about the Philadelphia Phillies eliminating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series that he risked his career on it. Mad Dog said on-air that if the Diamondbacks made it to the World Series, he would retire.

Now, after the Diamondbacks have proven him wrong, Mad Dog has gone back on his retirement bet, saying that he will not end his own media career. Instead, the 64-year-old said he would accept some form of punishment, which Torey Luvollo wants Russo's co-host Stephen A. Smith to enforce.

"Stephen A. Smith, you're my boy and I need you to hold him accountable. I need you to keep going at him every single day. Don't let it stop," Torey Lovullo said during a press conference (via @BBisntBoring).

While it remains to be seen what exactly Mad Dog will have to do as punishment, radio host Howard Stern suggested Russo wears a bikini with a statement through mid-town Manhattan.

Torey Lovullo has taken heat in the postseason, but it has paid off

The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in the postseason, but it has not been smooth sailing, particularly for Torey Lovullo, who has taken flak from fans for some of his managerial decisions. One of the major criticisms that Lovullo has faced has been his use of analytics when it comes to pitching changes.

During the NLCS, the 58-year-old was questioned by fans for pulling both Brandon Pfaadt and Merrill Kelly early in starts when they were dominating the Philadelphia Phillies batters. Ultimately the decisions worked in the team's favor, but it was not without a few bumps along the way.