D.J. Reader little known fact: Bengals defender was baseball star for famous college

Many don’t know, but Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackler D.J. Reader also played baseball for the Tigers.

He’d often produce bullets and was a terrifying sight for most hitters back in the day. Reader pitched upwards of 89 mph in high school.

Reader's power was unheard of at that time, and his ability to steal bases and chase down ball carriers was mighty good as well. Grimsley baseball coach Jason Simmons lauded Reader for his power and athleticism and for using his body the way he did.

“D.J. commanded attention, for sure,” Grimsley baseball coach Jason Simmons said. “The power he had at a young age was totally different than other kids had. Combine that with his athleticism and the way he moved with that body.”

Longtime Clemson baseball assistant coach Badley LeCroy predicted big things for Reader back in the day, and it looks like he wasn’t wrong.

“In the short time he was with us on the baseball team, you could see he was an athlete that was going to do great things,” longtime Clemson baseball assistant coach Bradley LeCroy said.

Reader posted a video in the baseball cage throwing a pitch in April 2021 and even called out the Cincinnati Reds, asking them if they needed a set-up guy, while lauding his recent bullpen sessions.

Dj Reader @Djread98 @Reds if you’re looking for a SU guy I’ve had some really good bullpen sessions lately. Just need more reps. @Reds if you’re looking for a SU guy I’ve had some really good bullpen sessions lately. Just need more reps. https://t.co/P8wawEL4GE

Ferocious and always composed on the field, Reader might still have it on the mound.

D.J. Reader one of the reasons Cincinnati Bengals are enjoying Super Bowl fun

D.J. Reader is one of the biggest reasons Bengals fans are out and about, louder than ever. Signed on a $53 million contract, Reader helped the team to win three playoff games to reach Super Bowl LVI.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL D.J. Reader heads to Cincinnati Bengals, according to league sources. $53 million over four years, according to sources, highest paid nose tackle in NFL D.J. Reader heads to Cincinnati Bengals, according to league sources. $53 million over four years, according to sources, highest paid nose tackle in NFL

The elite runner's strength and prowess are his key attributes on the field. He has and always will continue to raise havoc on the field.

