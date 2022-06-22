"D**n that’s filthy" "What a freaking glove this dude has, man" - MLB World reacts to sensational defensive showcase from Boston Red Sox 2B Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox have slowly picked themselves up from the horrendous start they had this year. With a slim win against the Detroit Tigers, they now sport a 38-31 record and have fancied themselves to the wildcard spot in the American League.

The Red Sox have been one of the best baseball teams lately. They have won three straight games and seven of their last 10. They still have an underwhelming record against teams over .500 with 13 wins and 18 losses, but at least they aren't giving up losses to inferior teams.

"Since a 10-19 start, the @RedSox have played .700 ball." - @ MLB

In the game against the Detroit Tigers, which the Red Sox won 5-4, two-time All-Star Trevor Story put on a showcase.

Story not only blasted a three-run homer over the Green Monster but also robbed Javier Baez of a crucial liner in a pivotal moment in the game.

"Trevor Story is winning this game by himself." - @ Jared Carrabis

Story was brought in by the Boston Red Sox front office to fill the void that club legend Xander Bogaerts could leave if he chooses not to extend in the offseason.

For now, Story is manning second base, and the Boston faithful are lauding his performances.

Boston Red Sox fans rave about Trevor Story's performance on Twitter

One fan was amazed by Trevor Story's Gold Glove-worthy showcase.

Another fan also praised the second baseman for a superb defensive display.

One fan stated that the catch was one of the most memorable Boston Red Sox defensive plays ever.

This fan thinks Story is the best second baseman in all of baseball.

A media personality was pumped up by Story's catch.

Meanwhile, this blog account thinks Story isn't even displaying his full potential but is on his way to winning a Gold Glove.

One fan thinks Story is single-handedly carrying Boston on his own.

Another fan thought Story went up buildings high to grab the ball.

The Boston Red Sox are better known for their firepower rather than defensive plays. It's a breath of fresh air to see someone make plays on the defensive side of the ball.

If the Red Sox can continue with this momentum, they might just achieve the high expectations they had for the season — a journey back to the playoffs.

