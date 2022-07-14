“D**n that’s a tough a** division” “Orioles will never lose again” - MLB Twitter reacts to every AL East team being .500 or more after the Baltimore Orioles stretch their massive winning streak

With the Baltimore Orioles’ 4-2 comeback win over the Chicago Cubs, the American League East division achieved a rare feat.

All five teams in the AL East currently boast a .500 record, which is a unique occurrence. It’s only the fourth time in the Wild Card Era (except 2020) that all teams in a division are at .500 or above by July 12.

The AL East has long been considered one of the toughest and most competitive MLB divisions. The 2022 season has been an incredible testament to that opinion.

It’s not close by any stretch, since the New York Yankees have a comfortable 14-game lead over the second-placed Tampa Bay Rays.

However, it’s really tight between second and fifth. The Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays are not far behind the Rays. The Baltimore Orioles are fifth, but are only 2.5 games behind the Jays.

The '22 Orioles are only the second team in history to notch a nine-game winning streak after losing 110 games the season prior.

Baltimore is now 44-44 for the season and has notched nine straight wins. Given their position last year, this has been a history-making turnaround for the Orioles.

MLB Twitter voices AL East supremacy as the Baltimore Orioles make history

MLB fans on Twitter are acknowledging just how tough the AL East is. Many agree it’s the toughest major league division.

Like the Orioles don't suck. Look at the teams they have to beat out just to get into the Playoffs. @BlueJays The AL East is the Best division in the entire MLB (Then its the NL West).Like the Orioles don't suck. Look at the teams they have to beat out just to get into the Playoffs. @MLB @Orioles @HankookTireUSA @Yankees @RaysBaseball @RedSox @BlueJays The AL East is the Best division in the entire MLB (Then its the NL West). Like the Orioles don't suck. Look at the teams they have to beat out just to get into the Playoffs.

If the Baltimore Orioles were in a less competitive division, could they have challenged for the title?

The Orioles are currently on a massive nine-game winning streak, but it’s not just any winning streak. The same team went 52-110 and posted the worst record across all divisions last season.

They are only the second team in MLB history to record 110 or more losses in a season and a nine-game or more winning streak in the next.

Many fans clearly didn’t expect the Orioles to challenge so fiercely. Many are rooting for them now, and they could very well be the underdog story of the year.

If the Orioles can stretch beyond the .500 mark against the Cubs tonight, it would account for another milestone. Only twice before in history has every team in a division been above .500 simultaneously by July 13.

In 2005, the entire National League East division finished at or above .500. That included the Atlanta Braves (90-72), Philadelphia Phillies (88-74), Miami Marlins (83-79), New York Mets (83-79) and Washington Nationals (81-81).

