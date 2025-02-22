"Dad, are you serious.. This is how bullying starts" - When Alex Rodriguez revealed how daughters Natasha & Ella controlled his life

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez had little problems when it came to the game of baseball. He was one of the most-feared hitters at the plate and had a good glove at third base to make him an all-around player.

While the game of baseball might have been easy for him, he soon met his match when he became a father of two. Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, who are now quickly growing into adults.

When they were growing up, Rodriguez took on the embarrassing dad role with his presence on social media. The 14-time All-Star revealed that his daughters were quick to control his social media life, via Business Insider's Angelica Acevedo.

"Every time I post something, usually like, five out of 10, both of them would DM and say, 'Dad, are you serious? Dad, you know I'm going into high school this year. Dad, this is how bullying starts,'" said A-Rod.

With Natasha heading into high school and Ella just behind her, they did not want their dad to embarrass them. That is a nightmare scenario for teenagers, especially with how prevalent social media has become.

"You know, they're getting to be teenagers, they have to approve everything - and I'm like, 'OK, I got it, I'm sorry,'" said A-Rod.

Alex Rodriguez reveals his daughters used to not like being seen with him

NLCS - Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

During the late 1990s and into the 2000s, Alex Rodriguez was one of the most famous athletes at the time. He could not go anywhere without a crowd following him.

Being one of the best MLB players comes with that territory. It is tough to stay out of the limelight when everyone knows who you are.

Natasha and Ella knew their father was one of the most recognizable sports figures in the industry and did not like all the attention. When they would have A-Rod drive them to school, they made sure to be dropped off a few blocks away.

"Now, they're like, 'Dad, two blocks, right here, park right here'" said A-Rod.

Things are a bit different now that both daughters are older. They are embracing their time with their father now that they are maturing.

Natasha is now in her second year of college and Ella hitting her final years of high school. Rodriguez certainly has a lot to be proud of for how these two have grown into young adults.

