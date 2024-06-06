"Daddy got a double and won today" - Brandon Crawford's wife celebrates husband's heroics that propelled Cardinals to victory over Astros

Brandon Crawford made a move to the St. Louis Cardinals after 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants. The shortstop has been sparingly used having appeared in only 13 games so far this year.

Not to be deterred, the former Giants stalwart is a name that can always be relied upon to deliver the goods. In a tight 4-2 win against the struggling Houston Astros on Wednesday, the former All-Starcproduced a double and scored a run.

Brandon Crawford's family was present in the game. His wife Jalynne posted a series of stories on Instagram. Brandon took a pre-game photo with Jalynne and their five children. The children had a blast in the ballpark, as Jalynne celebrated Brandon's double with the caption:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Daddy got a double and won today!!!"

Brandon Crawford' family had a blast in Houston (Image courtesy: Jalynne Crawford's Instagram)

In addition, the Crawford family also spent time with Astros player Mauricio Dubon and his wife Nancy Herrera after the game. Dubon spent four years as a part of the San Francisco Giants and is good friends with Crawford.

The Crawford family spent time with Mauricio Dubon and his wife (Image courtesy: Jalynne Crawford's Instagram)

With the Cardinals' win, they took the last game of the three-game interleague series against the Astros. The team will travel back home to host the Colorado Rockies for a four-game set.

Brandon Crawford plays backup

For the first time in quite a long time, Brandon Crawford is used as a reserve. Out of his 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Crawford appeared in 118+ games in 10 seasons. He has been a reliable hand batting in the sixth spot of the lineup.

Fast forward to present day, the four-time Gold Glover has rarely been used if at all. He has only been involved in 13 of the 60 games that the Cards have played this year. Upstart Mason Winn is the team's everyday starter and by the looks of things, the signing of Crawford was meant to help develop Winn and alleviate some of the pressure from the rookie.

Crawford has batted an underwhelming .162 with an OPS of .495. However, with his defensive awareness, a rebuilding team like St. Louis can certainly use hisexpertise and wit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback