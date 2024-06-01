PHOTO: Brandon Crawford's wife Jalynne celebrates husband's first home run for Cardinals

On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies handed the St. Louis Cardinals their 28th season loss at Citizens Bank Park. Despite Brandon Crawford and Nolan Arenado's efforts, the Cardinals failed to chase down the Phillies' lead, resulting in a 4-2 loss.

Brandon Marsh's RBI single and Edmundo Sosa's two-run homer gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the early innings. In the third inning against Phillies ace Aaron Nola, Crawford hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, earning the Cardinals their first run.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon's wife, Jalynne April Crawford, cheered her husband on Instagram to make the moment more special. Photographer McCall Ryan tagged the couple, and Jalynne shared it on her profile.

Source: Jalynne April Crawford Instagram

Brandon Crawford tied the knot with Jalynne Dantzscher, a former UCLA gymnast, in 2011. The couple is blessed with five children: three daughters and two sons.

Cardinals skipper praised Brandon Crawford for his knock against the Phillies

The 37-year-old All-Star is playing his first season with the St. Louis Cardinals. Brandon Crawford has been in this profession for nearly one and a half decades and previously played for the San Francisco Giants.

Last year, when he became a free agent after his contract ended with the Giants, the Cardinals decided to have Crawford's services for the 2024 season with a $2 million contract. However, he hasn't been a regular this year, playing only 12 games, 11 as shortstop and one as designated hitter.

Despite this, the Cardinals manager, Oliver Marmol, spoke highly of the veteran shortstop's contribution to the team on Friday.

“Did a nice job,” Marmol said of Crawford in the post-game interview. “Aaron Nola pitched well tonight, and to take him deep and get another hit against him was the key. So really nice job.

“When you’re not playing every day and you’re a guy that’s played a long time, and you get into a rhythm, and you’ve done it as long as Crawford to do what’s he’s doing for the club right now is very difficult. So a lot of respect for that.”

Expand Tweet

Crawford faced Nola twice and went 2-for-2 with a home run. Except for him and Arenado, the other Cardinals players remained hitless. Even Masyn Winn's 18-game hit streak broke in that game as he failed to pinch hit in the seventh inning.

The Cardinals (27-28) ended May with a loss and now trail the series to the Phillies. They'll have two games to win the series starting on Saturday and raise their ranks to compete with the Milwaukee Brewers (34-23) for the NL Central pennant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback