Dak Prescott was elated after his recent NFL victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. To unwind, he decided to support another local sports team, the Texas Rangers. However, the fans did not seem to appreciate the star quarterback's presence.

During game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, Dak Prescott was spotted in the stands of Globe Life Field showing his support for the Rangers. The quarterback was dressed in an elegant all-white Rangers jersey.

The MLB took to Instagram to show off Dak Prescott's support for the Rangers and the comments section was filled with backlash from Texas Rangers fans.

The comments spoke about how Prescott ruined the chances of the Texas Rangers. They hinted at the NFL star bringing bad luck to the team. One of the comments read,

"This just ruined the chances for Texas"

One fan decided to throw shade about how this would be the closest he would ever get to a championship game.

"He finally made it to a championship game"

Dak Prescott takes heat from Rangers fans following ALCS appearance

Dak Prescott, Travis Scott, and others were seen attending the series between the Rangers and Astros

The series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros has been filled with a ton of star support from celebrities and athletes.

Cowboys QB Prescott was absolutely left in awe as Jose Altuve carried the Houston Astros home in a thriller against the Texas Rangers.

Jose Altuve's amazing three-run home run to left field off Rangers closer Jose Leclerc in the top of the ninth gave the Astros a 5-4 victory. Moreover, they are now a step closer to advancing to the World Series as they lead the ALCS series 3-2.

The series has seen a number of notable faces like Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, and others show their support for the Texas Rangers. On the other hand, the Houston Astros are no short of a celeb-support roster either. They have rapper Travis Scott and the band Creed showing their support.