"Dakota Hudson should not be in this rotation" "Dakota Hudson is fu****g horrible" - St. Louis Cardinals fans unhappy with starting pitchers' performance as team loses to struggling Cincinnati Reds team

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds continued their series at Great American Ballpark tonight. Cardinals fans expected an easy victory as the Reds entered play tonight, losers of six out of their past eight games. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have been among the best teams in all of baseball, posting a 21-6 record in the month of August entering tonight.
The St. Louis Cardinals won the first game of the series Monday rather easily, by a score of 13-4. Tonight was a different story. The Reds defeated the Cardinals by a score of 5-1.
"FINAL: Reds 5, Cardinals 1" -@Cardinals
The Cardinals record now sits at 75-55 for the season. Starting pitcher Dakata Hudson was charged with the loss, going 4.2 innings and allowing five earned runs. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the tough road loss to a struggling Reds team.
One fan does not want Dakota Hudson in the rotation anymore. Hudson is now 7-7 with a 4.43 ERA. In his last seven games, he has posted a 5.50 ERA.
Two of his five earned runs came off the bat of Reds catcher Austin Romine, who hit a two-run home run in the third inning. This was his second home run of the season.
"Romine launches one to give the @Reds the lead!" - Bally Sports Cincinnati
Romine has been batting .181 in 71 at-bats this season.
The performance comes as starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is expected to return to the team on Monday.
"On Monday, Jack Flaherty is expected to rejoin the @Cardinals rotation. When he does, he'll turn off his brain." - MLB Players Media
Hudson's start against the Reds may end his time in the rotation.
Overall, a tough loss for the Cardinals and performance from starting pitcher Dakota Hudson. The team will look to bounce back tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT.
St. Louis Cardinals have favorable schedule to end 2022 season
The Cardinals have one of the easiest schedules to finish the rest of the 2022 season. The team has 11 series remaining, and out of those, the team plays 7 series against teams under .500.
The team will certainly be able to take advantage of this and extend their divisional lead over Milwaukee.
