"Dakota Hudson should not be in this rotation" "Dakota Hudson is fu****g horrible" - St. Louis Cardinals fans unhappy with starting pitchers' performance as team loses to struggling Cincinnati Reds team

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds continued their series at Great American Ballpark tonight. Cardinals fans expected an easy victory as the Reds entered play tonight, losers of six out of their past eight games. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have been among the best teams in all of baseball, posting a 21-6 record in the month of August entering tonight.

The St. Louis Cardinals won the first game of the series Monday rather easily, by a score of 13-4. Tonight was a different story. The Reds defeated the Cardinals by a score of 5-1.

"FINAL: Reds 5, Cardinals 1" -@Cardinals

The Cardinals record now sits at 75-55 for the season. Starting pitcher Dakata Hudson was charged with the loss, going 4.2 innings and allowing five earned runs. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the tough road loss to a struggling Reds team.

One fan does not want Dakota Hudson in the rotation anymore. Hudson is now 7-7 with a 4.43 ERA. In his last seven games, he has posted a 5.50 ERA.

Ned @Ned98540733 Dakota Hudson should not be in this rotation. My god. #STLCards Dakota Hudson should not be in this rotation. My god. #STLCards

Zachary @ZachTweetsBall Please get Dakota Hudson out of my baseball team’s rotation Please get Dakota Hudson out of my baseball team’s rotation

Redbird Nerds @redbirdnerds I’ve seen enough of Dakota Hudson. He needs to be replaced in this rotation. #STLCards I’ve seen enough of Dakota Hudson. He needs to be replaced in this rotation. #STLCards

Two of his five earned runs came off the bat of Reds catcher Austin Romine, who hit a two-run home run in the third inning. This was his second home run of the season.

"Romine launches one to give the @Reds the lead!" - Bally Sports Cincinnati

Romine has been batting .181 in 71 at-bats this season.

STL Cardinals Nation @stl_nation Are you shitting me. Austin Romine?



Dakota Hudson is fucking horrible. Are you shitting me. Austin Romine?Dakota Hudson is fucking horrible.

The performance comes as starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is expected to return to the team on Monday.

"On Monday, Jack Flaherty is expected to rejoin the @Cardinals rotation. When he does, he'll turn off his brain." - MLB Players Media

Hudson's start against the Reds may end his time in the rotation.

DanCardsFan69 @DanCardsFan69 Austin Romine hitting a home run off Dakota Hudson should be the nail in the coffin for Hudson in the rotation. #STLCards Austin Romine hitting a home run off Dakota Hudson should be the nail in the coffin for Hudson in the rotation. #STLCards

Brady @314Brady No hate towards Dakota Hudson but he is not an MLB starter. It’s very hard watching him struggle each and every start he has. Pallante should’ve never been taken out of the rotation No hate towards Dakota Hudson but he is not an MLB starter. It’s very hard watching him struggle each and every start he has. Pallante should’ve never been taken out of the rotation

Overall, a tough loss for the Cardinals and performance from starting pitcher Dakota Hudson. The team will look to bounce back tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT.

St. Louis Cardinals have favorable schedule to end 2022 season

Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols walk back to the dugout after receiving a gift from the Chicago Cubs. MLB: St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

The Cardinals have one of the easiest schedules to finish the rest of the 2022 season. The team has 11 series remaining, and out of those, the team plays 7 series against teams under .500.

The team will certainly be able to take advantage of this and extend their divisional lead over Milwaukee.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif