According to one former MLB player, there is a realisitic chance that Shohei Ohtani will return to the Los Angeles Angels next season.

The odds of Ohtani re-signing with the Angels are slim but the fact that he is still an Angels player gives owner Arte Moreno and the club a fighting chance.

In a recent episode of the Baseball is Dead Podcast, the question of whether the Los Angeles Angels have a better chance of re-signing Ohtani or reaching the World Series was addressed. According to former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden, there is only one right answer:

"I believe they have a much better shot of signing Shohei Ohtani than they do winning the World Series," said Braden

The debate went back and forth, with host Jared Carrabis stating that the Angels have a "zero percent" chance of re-signing Ohtani. He later corrected himself and said the number was actually 0.2 percent.

With a 56-54 record, the Los Angeles Angels are a long shot to win the World Series. They have the 10th best record in the American League and are currently four games out of the wild card with 52 games remaining. The fact that they compete in one of the league's most competitive divisions does not help their chances.

Led by manager Mike Scioscia, the Angels won their only World Series title in 2002. They have failed to qualify for the playoffs for eight straight seasons, the longest streak in the MLB (tied with the Detroit Tigers).

Former American League MVP Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim

The Japanese two-way star is currently in the final months of a one-year, $30 million contract. There are several clubs rumored to be interested in the 29-year-old but the price will not be cheap. His next contract will likely be the largest in the history of baseball. Some experts believe the numbers could go as high as $500-$600 million.

"OHTANI HITS HOME RUN NO. 40 First player this season to reach 40 HRs" - Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani is rumored to be interested in remaining on the West Coast, which suggests only a few teams will be in the running. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been mentioned as possible landing spots.