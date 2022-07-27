"Damn that sounds painful" "Spain without the S" - All-Star Game MVP Giancarlo Stanton placed on the 10-day IL ahead of Subway Series, New York Yankees fans express agony

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been sidelined yet again. The All-Star Game MVP landed on the 10-day IL in what was a huge setback for the Yankees.

Stanton’s injury status was confirmed by the Yankees ahead of their Subway Series opener against the New York Mets. The ailment was revealed to be Achilles tendinitis.

Tim Locastro from the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was called up to take Stanton’s place on the roster.

Stanton has been out of the starting lineup for three of the Yankees’ five games following the All-Star break. His abscense is being blamed on "exhaustion," as cited by Aaron Boone.

Stanton played in the All-Star Game last Tuesday, where he put in an MVP-winning shift. He started the night leg of the Yankees’ double-header against the Houston Astros two days later. On Friday, he was named to start against the Baltimore Orioles in their series opener.

According to MLB.com, Giancarlo Stanton requested an MRI scan on Monday, which ultimately led to the diagnosis. A timeframe for his return is believed to be between two and three weeks. Since the All-Star break, Stanton is 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts.

Giancarlo Stanton’s latest diagnosis has led to serious concerns among the New York Yankees faithful

This is not the first time this season Giancarlo Stanton has been placed in the IL. Between late May and early June, Stanton was ruled out with a right calf strain.

He has 24 homers to his name this term, with 61 RBIs in 80 games. Naturally, New York Yankees fans are already losing sleep at the thought of not having Stanton for up to a fortnight.

Giancarlo Stanton has compiled a slashline of .228/.309/.498 so far this season. Over his last 32 games, Stanton has registered .157 (18-for-115) with 11 homers, 21 RBIs and 39 strikeouts.

The timing isn’t great either, given that the Yankees are currently going through a rough patch.

Some fans are furious with Aaron Boone. The skipper mentioned in the last few days that Stanton’s recent omissions have been down to exhaustion and nothing else.

Should the Yankees lose against the Mets tonight, that would make it six defeats in their last 10. At the time of writing, the Yankees were 5-3 down in the top seventh. If it remains that way, one can only imagine the backlash that will be coming their way.

