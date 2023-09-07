Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and his wife Mallory Pugh comprise one of the top power couples of the modern sports scene. Both highly respected in their respective sports, the pair are also trying to make things work on the home front.

Last season, Swanson, opted to leave the Atlanta Braves, his team of seven years, to start anew in Chicago. His seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs was penned with the intent of bringing himself closer to his wife, Mallory, who is a player on the Chicago Red Stars of the Womans Professional Soccer League (WPS).

"Dansby Swanson and soccer star Mallory Pugh are now married (via @people)" - Talkin' Baseball

While the pair tied the knot in December 2022, the pair have been dating since 2017. In a 2020 interview with MLB Network's IT segment, Swanson was asked how the pair tend to domestic duties at home. According to Swanson, not all the housework falls on Pugh, claiming "Let's be honest, I do the dishes quite a lot".

Although some injuries have limited him to 126 so far this season, Dansby Swanson is making a big splash in his first season with the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year old is hitting .245/.332/.416 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs. An All-Star for the second straight season, it appears as though fans on the North Side of Chicago should get used to having this stud around.

A 2021 World Series champ with the Atlanta Braves, Swanson and his wife are very open about their faith. Dansby Swanson has credited his faith, and relationship with Mallory as prime reasons that he has been able to overcome persistent panic attacks.

"Enjoy the little things in life...like Dansby Swanson's footwork during double plays to win baseball games." - Brendan Miller

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh's relationship appears to epitomize equality

Unlike many MLB stars, who date models and actresses, Swanson's wife is just as fiercely competitive as he is. As such, splitting household duties was always going to be the way for this pair.

With the Cubs now just 1.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, perhaps Mallory will have to get ready to settle in for another deep playoff run. However, this is nothing that the pair has not been through before, and they appear more than able to handle just about anything that life throws at them.