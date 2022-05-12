"Dancing Queen up to bat!" "The Giants lead the league in walk-up songs" - Joc Pederson debuted a new walk-up song today and San Francisco Giants fans absolutely loved it

The San Francisco Giants are full of color, but nobody on the squad has quite so much personality as Joc Pederson. He's lively in the dugout and is always game for some mid-game shenanigans with his teammates. He loves showing off his bleached-blonde hairdo that's probably visible from the Moon.

Pederson recently suffered a groin injury that sidelined him for about a week. He returned to the lineup several games ago and has been slumping. Before the injury, he batted .353 with six home runs and 18 hits in 51 at-bats. Ever since his injury return and up until today's game, he went 0-22 in plate appearances.

He broke the streak today by notching a single that rolled along the first base path and bumped lazily into the base. It looked funny, but it was nothing compared to Pederson's new walk-up song. Leave it to Pederson to end a slump with a splash of personality. Today, he changed his walk-up song to ABBA's "Dancing Queen."

Joc Pederson debuted ABBA's "Dancing Queen" as his new walk-up song and San Francisco Giants fans absolutely loved it

San Francisco Giants OF Joc Pederson leads the team with six home runs.

For context, Joc Pederson hit up Twitter before the season started. He wanted a new walk-up song, so he asked fans for opinions.

Joc Pederson @yungjoc650 Need a walk out song ….? Need a walk out song ….?

Breeze through the comments and you'll see several fans suggesting ABBA's "Dancing Queen." Pederson posted that tweet on March 29. He didn't take their advice until May 11.

This user named Rachael loved it. Giants fans already think Pederson has been a team blessing, but this walk-up song promoted him to the rank of "legend."

Rachael ⚾️ @maxfischers Obsessed that Joc Pederson’s walk up song is Dancing Queen. What a legend. Obsessed that Joc Pederson’s walk up song is Dancing Queen. What a legend.

The MLB has no best walk-up song award, but maybe they should introduce one. This user thinks the San Francisco Giants would take the cake for it. With Pederson jamming to ABBA at the plate and Wilmer Flores walking up to the theme song from the hit television show "Friends," the Giants would be tough to beat.

Chris Kreibich @Twinsfan1994 The Giants lead the league in walk-up songs. Joc Pederson has Dancing Queen and Wilmer Flores has the Friends theme. #SFGiants The Giants lead the league in walk-up songs. Joc Pederson has Dancing Queen and Wilmer Flores has the Friends theme. #SFGiants

Another San Francisco Giants fan got pretty excited about the event. They posted a picture live from the game and called Pederson the "Dancing Queen" in all capital letters.

This user went all out. They didn't just enjoy Pederson's walk-up song. They made a remix of Pederson video clips with "Dancing Queen" overlaid in the background.

@slatergreater media @26weatherby joc pederson | dancing queen (walk up song) joc pederson | dancing queen (walk up song) https://t.co/lCUSch0eM2

Pederson probably took this next user's advice. On March 29, they replied to Pederson's tweet asking for walk-up song suggestions saying they believed "Dancing Queen" would "confuse the opposing pitchers." They must've been right.

Chicago Sports Chatter @ChiTownChatter @yungjoc650 I think dancing queen or girls just want to have fun would be a fun song to walk up to and confuse the opposing pitchers @yungjoc650 I think dancing queen or girls just want to have fun would be a fun song to walk up to and confuse the opposing pitchers

Here's another San Francisco Giants fan just appreciating Pederson's great personality.

SFG Commentary @SFGCommentary Also Joc Pederson’s walk up song is DANCING QUEEN.



Love that Also Joc Pederson’s walk up song is DANCING QUEEN.Love that

Pederson is this user's "king." Now that's high praise.

This user spelled "is" like "I'd," but we still get what she meant. Pederson is bringing a new style of baseball to the MLB.

erin @happilyerrin Joc Pederson’s walk up song being Dancing Queen by ABBA I’d everything to me Joc Pederson’s walk up song being Dancing Queen by ABBA I’d everything to me

He probably won't keep "Dancing Queen" as his walk-up for the rest of the year. He's simply got too many tunes to experiment with. That's good news for us. We can look forward to his next one.

