"We have so much talent in this room and no one person thinks they need to take care of the whole job themselves" - San Francisco Giants Joc Pederson discusses his team's mentality this season

The San Francisco Giants are off to a good start this season. The California Ball Club has thus far gone 11-5. That is good enough for a second-place slot in the hotly contested National League West. The LA Dodgers are currently one game ahead of the Giants with a record of 11-4.

Following the Giants' sweep of the Washington Nationals, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson commented on what his team is doing right to win games and score runs. Pederson played a big part in San Francisco's thrashing of Washington by a cumulative score of 24-6 in their most recent series.

"Joc, Flag, and Eagle" - @ SF Giants

Joc Pederson himself was front and center, launching a solo bomb to lead off the bottom of the first inning at Nationals Ballpark.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson believes his team is going somewhere far

The Giants are a dynamic mix of youthful exuberence and veteran experience. outfielder Joc Pederson fits into the latter camp. Pederson, who just turned 30, already has an extensive MLB career under his belt.

Before coming to the Giants this past offseason, the Bay-area native played on several teams in the National League. He won the World Series last year with the Atlanta Braves after being traded to the team around the trade deadline by the Chicago Cubs.

Although the 2021 World Series was not Pederson's high point, it was his fourth time appearing in the championship.

Pederson hit three home runs and five RBIs for the LA Dodgers in their losing bid against the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series. He is looking to bring that experience to his hometown team, the San Francisco Giants.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants



Joc spoke about the Giants' unselfish attitude "We have so much talent in this room and no one person thinks they need to take care of the whole job themselves."Joc spoke about the Giants' unselfish attitude "We have so much talent in this room and no one person thinks they need to take care of the whole job themselves."Joc spoke about the Giants' unselfish attitude 🙌 https://t.co/L0BU6ds3s3

Speaking to the media after last night's win, Pederson stated, "We have so much talent in this room and no one person thinks they need to take care of the whole job themselves." See video via @ SF Giants on NBCS

The Giants have already hit 17 home runs. More importantly, the RBI and run distribution looks like that of a winning ball club. Their top six hitters all have at least a .300 on-base percentage. Pederson is right. With those numbers, the San Francisco Giants will win an awful lot of ballgames.

The Giants continue their season this week, kicking off a three-game series with cross-state rivals, the Oakland Athletics.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt