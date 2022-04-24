The Atlanta Braves are bringing the World Series Trophy to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on April 26

The Atlanta Brave will bring the 2021 World Series trophy to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN, as part of the team's trophy tour. On April 26 from noon to 3 p.m., fans in Nashville will get the golden opportunity to pose with the World Series Trophy.

The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series since 1995, defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game six to win the series 4-2 last November.

The Braves announced their World Champions Trophy Tour locations in February. Under the "World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist," which commemorates 151 years of Braves baseball, the trophy will make 151 stops across the Southeast.

"The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be the first Nashville stop on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series trophy tour on Tuesday, April 26, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Fans will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with the trophy at the event, which is free and open to the public. Make plans to be a part of history!" - Country Music Hall of Fame

The World Series Trophy will be on display at Bridgestone Arena from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. later the same day. Finally, on April 29, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the trophy will be on display at Hawkins Field in Nashville, TN.

How many times Atlanta Braves has won World Series?

The Braves have won four World Series championships (1914, 1957, 1995, and 2021) and 18 NL pennants.

Season Manager Opponent Series Score Record 1914 (Boston) George Stallings Philadelphia Athletics 4–0 94–59 1957 (Milwaukee) Fred Haney New York Yankees 4–3 95–59 1995 (Atlanta) Bobby Cox Cleveland Indians 4–2 90–54 2021 (Atlanta) Brian Snitker Houston Astros 4–2 88–73 Total World Series Championships: 4

Background Of Atlanta Braves:

The Braves play in the National League East division in Major League Baseball. The Braves were one of baseball's most successful teams from 1991 through 2005, earning 14 straight division titles.

After divisional reorganization, the Braves won the NL West division from 1991 to 1993. Next, the Braves won the NL East division from 1995 to 2005. In 2010, the Braves qualified for the playoffs as part of the NL Wild Card.

In the 1990s, the Braves had five World Series appearances: 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, and 1999. The Braves have secured four World Series titles– as the Boston Braves in 1914, the Milwaukee Braves in 1957, and the Atlanta Braves in 1995 & 2021.

