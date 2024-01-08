"Dancing skills are immaculate!" "So much talent Livvy" - America's heartthrob Olivia Dunne leaves fans in awe of her blazing moves on TikTok

Olivia Dunne recently uploaded a TikTok reel in which she was observed dancing lively alongside her fellow LSU gymnastics teammates. Livvy Dunne prepares herself for the upcoming NCAA gymnastics championships to be held in Nashville, TN, in April 2024.

"Can i get a geaux tigers?!" - livvy

Olivia Dunne is off to a great start in 2024. The LSU gymnast, 21, celebrated "meet szn" on Saturday by sharing a fresh selfie on her Instagram Stories, one day after the Tigers' opening-night victory.

In their season opener on Friday, the No. 3 LSU Tigers defeated the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes, 196.975–196.775. Dunne received a score of 9.875, making her season-floor debut. Fans were quick to react to her TikTok video as they cheered along for the Tigers with her and praised her for her efforts both on and off the tarmac.

Fan reactions on Olivia Dunne's recent video post on TikTok

Livvy Dunne has one more season to win gold in the NCAA before she graduates this spring because this is her final year of competition. Before LSU competed and lost in the NCAA Championship semifinal in 2021, Dunne finished second in the SEC championship.

She placed fifth in the conference in 2022 and third in 2023 after winning a silver medal as a freshman. During those years, LSU as a team finished fourth in the National Championship and lost in the second round of the regionals.

Olivia Dunne is a perfect blend of beauty and talent

Following a phenomenally successful year as a social media influencer, Olivia Dunne is making her collegiate mat debut. Dunne became the highest-paid female NCAA athlete with 4.5 million Instagram and 7.8 million TikTok followers after making almost $3.5 million from her name, likeness, and appearance.

Along with endorsements from American Eagle Outfitters, Body Armour, and Motorola, Dunne also appeared on Elle Magazine, became the cover girl for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and began dating MLB prospect Paul Skenes. Following a historic year, Dunne hopes to start 2024 strong and have a successful senior season.

"Olivia Dunne loving ‘meet szn’ as LSU gymnastics opens year with win" - nypost

The first three of the 11 meetings will be held in Baton Rouge, which is the home of the LSU Tigers, which are currently ranked third in the country. The month of January will conclude with a trip to Missouri.

