In a surprising turn of events, the St. Louis Cardinals’ new bench coach, Daniel Descalso, revealed a lighthearted exchange with newly signed pitcher Lance Lynn during an interview for "Foul Territory." Descalso, who recently took on the role of bench coach, shared some behind-the-scenes banter that sheds light on the camaraderie within the team.

Descalso, who was teammates with some of the current Cardinals players, jokingly mentioned that he had no involvement in the decision to sign Lance Lynn. With a chuckle, he admitted:

"I knew nothing about it [...] I’m the new guy, I barely finished agreeing to my deal, and then the same day Lance was signed."

The playful banter continued when Descalso mentioned reaching out to Lynn. In a text message, Descalso warned Lynn not to mess with him during the upcoming Spring Training sessions. Lynn’s response? A humorous declaration:

"I only signed there to f**k with you."

The exchange adds a touch of humor to the team dynamics, showcasing the camaraderie and friendly relationships that exist within the Cardinals’ roster. Despite Descalso's recent transition to a coaching role, his familiarity with the players and his history with the team creates a sense of trust and rapport.

As the new Cardinals bench coach, Daniel Descalso will have to oversee Spring Training responsibilities.

As Descalso steps into his new responsibilities, including overseeing Spring Training, his ability to balance professionalism with humor sets a positive tone for the team. The Cardinals, known for their rich history and strong team culture, seem to have found a unique blend of experience and camaraderie in Descalso’s addition to the coaching staff.

As a former player for the Cardinals, Daniel Descalso will take on the role of bench coach for the team.

The signing of Lance Lynn, coupled with Descalso’s transition to the bench coach role, marks an intriguing chapter for the Cardinals as they aim to enhance their pitching depth and build on their legacy of success. As the MLB offseason unfolds, the lighthearted exchange between Descalso and Lynn adds an element of fun to the anticipation of the upcoming season for both players and fans alike.

