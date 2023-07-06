Daniel Hudson Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Dodgers pitcher

Daniel Hudson was on top of the world yesterday as he got his first save in 392 days. It was a tough position for Hudson to get back to after tearing his ACL and suffering numerous setbacks.

The good news stopped there, as Dave Roberts came out on Thursday saying Hudson sprained his MCL in his right knee and will be headed to the IL. Thankfully, this isn't the same knee that has given him problems over the past year.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Brutal news: Daniel Hudson sprained his MCL on his right knee (not the one he had surgery on). He will be out “quite some time,” Dave Roberts said. Brutal news: Daniel Hudson sprained his MCL on his right knee (not the one he had surgery on). He will be out “quite some time,” Dave Roberts said.

Roberts believes it will take quite some time for Hudson to recover from the injury. This is quite the blow to Hudson and the Dodgers, who are hurting for quality arms.

Roberts stated that Daniel Hudon tweaked his MCL during the second to last pitch of the night Wednesday. It's incredible that he was able to stay in the game and finish it out.

Daniel Hudson's injury is a killer for the Los Angeles Dodgers

The injury bug has bitten the Los Angeles Dodgers. Losing Daniel Hudson hurts this team as it is dealing with another injury in the bullpen to Brusdar Graterol. He's dealing with an arm issue, and it is debating placing him on the IL.

Recently, the Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the IL with a shoulder injury. He joins Noah Syndergaard, who has been on the IL since June 8 while dealing with a blister on his throwing hand. While it was only supposed to be a 15-day IL stint, his throwing program was pushed back. He was set to throw Thursday but still deals with the blister.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya The Dodgers held Noah Syndergaard out of his sim game today and rescheduled it for tomorrow. There remains “a crazy scenario” where the Dodgers could need coverage out of the bullpen and he’s an option in the coming days. The Dodgers held Noah Syndergaard out of his sim game today and rescheduled it for tomorrow. There remains “a crazy scenario” where the Dodgers could need coverage out of the bullpen and he’s an option in the coming days.

On top of this, the Dodgers will be without Dustin May for the remainder of the season. The hard-throwing righty had season-ending surgery on his elbow to repair the flexor tendon in his elbow.

