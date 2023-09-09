Danny Jansen Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery time of Blue Jays catcher following surgery

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season. He underwent surgery earlier in the week, getting a rod placed in his right middle finger.

Jansen injured himself last week in a game against the Colorado Rockies. He was behind the plate when Nolan Jones fouled a ball that struck his finger.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is important to note that the report states that he will be out for the regular season. The team has not ruled out Jansen returning for the postseason if the Blue Jays can secure their Wild Card spot.

For now, Alejandro Kirk will get most of the catching duties for the remainder of the regular season. Tyler Heineman, who the team recently called up, will serve as the backup.

Losing Danny Jansen does not help the Toronto Blue Jays on their quest to reach the postseason

Blue Jays Rockies Baseball

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the driver's seat to reach the postseason, but it will not be easy. They hold the final American League Wild Card spot with the Texas Rangers just a half-game back.

Losing Danny Jansen does not help their cause in trying to keep the Rangers off their backs. He provided some good pop in the lineup with his 17 home runs and 53 RBIs over the course of 86 games.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, the Blue Jays did get All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette back on Friday. He had been on the IL since August 27 with a strained right quadriceps, and his return could not have come at a better time.

The Blue Jays do not play a single team with a losing record for the rest of the regular season. The worst team they play will be the New York Yankees, who they have two series against.