When shortstop Dansby Swanson announced that he would be inking a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs this offseason, fans were excited. With the move, one of the league's best infielders would be coming to Wrigley.

A native of Georgia, Swanson spent the first seven years of his career playing for the Atlanta Braves. In 2022, his last season in Atlanta, Swanson hit .277/.329/.421 with 22 home runs and 80 RBIs, earning himself an All-Star nod and a Gold Glove for his play at short.

Swanson came to Chicago to be closer to his wife, Mallory Pugh. Pugh is a former varsity soccer player who now plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL. Originally, Swanson put up good numbers with his new team.

However, as the season has gone on, the Chicago Cubs have found themselves fighting to be alive. After a mediocre 11-16 record in September, the Cubs dropped out of the NL Wild Card race after losing to the Milwaukee Brewers on September 29, the Cubs dropped to 1.5 games out of the final berth.

While his team has needed him most, Swanson has been all but invisible. Over his past 15 games, the 29-year old has slashed a meagre .184/.259/.347 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs. As Dansby Swanson's numbers have dropped off, so have the Chicago Cubs' postseason aspirations.

Recently, Jesse Rogers of ESPN caught up with Swanson to explore the star's attitude amidst the poorly-timed slump. According to Swanson, he has only himself to blame for his poor hitting.

"Dansby Swanson, who is 3 for his last 21 (.143), after the Cubs latest defeat: “Just playing bad. Which I own. Just haven’t performed in moments recently. Sucks. It's definitely something I'm frickin working on. Its just not happening.”" - Jesse Rogers

As the Cubs finish off their season in Milwaukee, they trail the Miami Marlins by a game and a half. This means that a single loss would close the books on the Cubs' chances of making the playoffs. If Swanson doesn't start swining, his first season in Chicago could end up as a wash.

Dansby Swanson was meant to turn things around for the Cubs

Since winning their legendary World Series victory in 2016, things have not been going well for the Cubs. The team has not advanced to a Divisional Series since 2017, and things are looking dimmer in 2023 by the hour. Perhaps 2024 will hold brighter things for Swanson and his team.