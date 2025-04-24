Dansby Swanson reveals how Freddie Freeman's advice helped him 

Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman used to be hitting staples in the Atlanta Braves lineup. Freeman left the club to sign with the LA Dodgers after winning the 2021 World Series and one season later, Swanson was also on his way out, signing a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

Despite charting different paths, Swanson holds one advice from the first baseman to this day. And it's about winning.

During his appearance on the "Diggin' Deep" podcast on Wednesday, Swanson revealed some advice he got from Freeman and how it has helped him develop a winning mentality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of my favorite things that Freddie told me when I was young was: ‘No one asks how — they just ask if,’" Swanson said. "Like, no one asks how you win — they just ask if you win. And so I’ve really just tried to take that with me.

Ad

Trending

"Let’s create this culture in which winning is the standard. Winning is what’s expected. And whatever your role is supposed to be that day for that to happen — you need to take ownership over it.

"And I think that so much of the game in general is missing that these days. It’s not bad to have a role — as long as that role is defined in a way that matters for the group to be successful. And like I said, I think that’s missing these days," he added.

Ad

(from 50:20 mark onwards)

Ad

Dansby Swanson is bullish on winning each day

For athletes, nothing is more joyful than winning and nothing is more upsetting than losing. Several take this mentality to heart, and Dansby Swanson seems to be one of those guys.

During the same segment, Swanson opened up about the mentality shift that’s helped shape his appreciation for winning.

"That was something I really felt the first year," Swanson said. "There are so many amazing things — like, life is always good whether you win or lose — but making sure that we were all on the same page, like: No, the important thing, what really matters, is winning.

Ad

"You can still enjoy life — you can go out on a boat, eat nice dinners, the travel’s great, and the fans show up each and every day — but if we’re not doing our part to take care of what matters, and that’s the 27 outs on the field, then none of this other stuff is enjoyable to me," he added.

Ad

(from 49:45 mark onwards)

Swanson is currently enjoying his third year with the Cubs. He has played 26 games thus far, hitting .192 along with four home runs and three stolen bases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More