Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman's wives and others react to Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Pugh's major announcement; 

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and his soccer star wife, Mallory Pugh, are set to welcome a new addition to their family. Reacting to the great news, the significant others of several MLB stars have sent heartfelt messages.

Pugh currently plays as a forward for the Chicago Stars. Internationally, she represents the USWNT, with whom she has won an Olympic Gold medal and a FIFA Women's World Cup.

On Wednesday, Swanson's wife announced her first pregnancy with an Instagram post. The three-snap post showed the Cubs star and his wife in matching white clothes while holding ultrasound images of the baby.

"Our greatest blessing," Pugh captioned the post.

Swanson, MLB stars, their wives, and many more sent heartfelt messages to the couple.

"Congrats guys!!! Can’t wait to meet my new best friend!" Jameson Taillon, Swanson's Cubs teammate, commented.

"Oh my goodness! Best news!! Congrats," Jalynne, the wife of Giants legend Brandon Crawford, said.

"SHUT UP!!!!! So so happy for you guys!!! Can’t wait to see the most beautiful, athletic baby there ever will be!!!," Anna, wife of Braves star Austin Riley, wrote.

"!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!" Chelsea, wife of Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, reacted.

"CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO!" - Chase, spouse of Yankees' Cody Bellinger, wrote.

"Yay! Congrats. so excited for y’all!" - Kayla, wife of Phillies' Bryce Harper, commented.

"Congratulations!!!!" - Andreia, wife of Braves Ozzie Albies, shared a one-word reaction.

"YAYYY!! Congrats y’all," Madisyn, the wife of Rangers' Corey Seager, wrote.

Dansby Swanson married Mallory on December 10, 2022, having started dating in 2017. Swanson met his future wife through his then-Braves teammate, Jace Peterson, who is Pugh's brother-in-law.

Dansby Swanson penned a heartfelt message to Mallory Pugh on her birthday

Mallory Pugh was born to Karen and Horace Pugh in 1998 in Colorado. On April 29, she celebrated her 27th birthday. Her husband, Dansby Swanson, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram for the special occasion.

The post had two pictures: one solo picture of Swanson's wife and the other a picture of the couple.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing, beautiful, kind, and loving wife! You are my Queen, and a blessing from Above! I thank God for you everyday. I love you," Swanson captioned the post.

"I love you," Pugh responded in the comments.

Dansby Swanson's wife came from an athletic background. Her father played football while her mother was a long-distance runner. Moreover, Pugh's older sister, Brianna, played soccer, paving the way for her younger sibling.

