Dansby Swanson is fast becoming a fan favorite in Wrigleyville. The All-Star opted for a change of scenery this offseason, choosing to sign with the Chicago Cubs. Swanson spent his entire seven-year career with the Atlanta Braves. After winning the World Series in Atlanta, he hopes to repeat that feat in Chicago.

Regarded as one of the league's premier shortstops, Swanson is a welcome addition to a roster in need of talent. The Cubs have averaged just 72.5 wins over the previous two seasons. After a lengthy rebuilding process, fans are now ready for the team to return to winning ways.

Moving to a new city is never easy. Swanson, however, seems to be saying all the right things to make himself a popular figure with the fanbase. Speaking with former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster on his show "Off The Mound," Swanson sounded excited about moving to the Windy City.

The 28-year-old sent local fans into a frenzy as he reiterated his goal of winning a championship with the Cubbies:

"Winning a World Series...it's almost like addicting. I would say it's a goal of mine to do it here"

During his seven-year MLB career with the Braves, Swanson has put up exceptional numbers. Over 827 regular season games, he has a .255/.321/.417 slash line and a .738 OPS. He has recorded 102 home runs and 411 RBIs over that stretch.

After impressing in Georgia, Swanson earned a massive seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Dansby Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs

Dansby Swanson slides into second base on a double against the New York Mets at Truist Park

The Cubs have come a long way from the team that finished third in the National League Central last year. Ownership has invested heavily in talent during the offseason.

Cody Bellinger and Eric Hosmer were brought in to add some power to the offense. Former New York Yankees starter Jameson Taillon adds depth to the rotation. Reliever Drew Smyly was brought in to shore up the bullpen.

Dansby Swanson is an All-Star, Gold Glove Award winner and a World Series champion. The Cubs will hope that his experience can rub off on some of their players, and hopefully lead to a World Series title.

