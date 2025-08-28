Dansby Swanson & wife Mallory enjoy romantic winery getaway, MLB wives shower compliments on 'glowing' mom-to-be

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and Mallory are expecting their first baby together. The couple took some time off for a winery getaway, and on Wednesday, Mallory shared a series of images on social media.One frame showed Swanson holding a glass of wine in a candle-lit wine cellar. Another image featured the couple hopping off a jet, with Mallory's baby bump showing as she joyfully walked alongside her husband. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;All the things 🍅🍇☀️💃🏽🫶🏽.&quot;The women's soccer player later reshared Dansby's snapshot from the wine cellar on Instagram story and added three heart-eyes emojis.Dansby Swanson’s wife, Mallory, shared a snap from the wine cellar on her Instagram story. ( Via @malpugh)Dansby Swanson's teammates, their partners and other MLB wives reacted to her post. Texas Ranger shortstop Corey Seager's wife, Mady Seager, reacted&quot;Skin in glowinggg mama&quot;Mallory's team, the Chicago Star, also commented,&quot;We love seeing you shine like this&quot; ✨🫶🏽Olympic and World Cup champion Heather O’Reilly also reacted,So cute ❤️👏Mallory's former teammate, Emily Boyd, commented,&quot;The CUTEST mommy to be&quot; 😍❤️MLB wives and others' comments on Mallory's post. (Via Instagram)Dansby Swanson’s wife, Mallory, enjoyed countryside vibes with her husband last monthOn July 21, Mallory, forward for the Chicago Stars, shared a series of photos featuring her fellow soccer players enjoying their summer getaway.The last photo showed Dansby Swanson sitting on a blue New Holland tractor in a grassy field. He wore a casual Vanderbilt long-sleeve T-shirt, shorts, and white sneakers. He completed his look with a baseball cap and accessorized with red-tinted shades.&quot;summer so far 🫶🏽☀️,&quot; Mallory added the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLate last month, Swanson spoke to People about his growing family. He heaped praise on his wife, Mallory's, role:&quot;She’s been such a rockstar so far,&quot; he continued, &quot;We’re just so freaking thrilled to be a family.&quot;The couple first met on a blind date in 2017, arranged by Jace Peterson, a former Atlanta Braves infielder, as he suggested that Dansby meet his wife, Brianna’s sister, Mallory. The two hit it off and have been together since. The couple tied the knot in December 2022.