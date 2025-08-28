  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Dansby Swanson & wife Mallory enjoy romantic winery getaway, MLB wives shower compliments on 'glowing' mom-to-be

Dansby Swanson & wife Mallory enjoy romantic winery getaway, MLB wives shower compliments on 'glowing' mom-to-be

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 28, 2025 10:46 GMT
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and Mallory are expecting their first baby together. The couple took some time off for a winery getaway, and on Wednesday, Mallory shared a series of images on social media.

Ad

One frame showed Swanson holding a glass of wine in a candle-lit wine cellar. Another image featured the couple hopping off a jet, with Mallory's baby bump showing as she joyfully walked alongside her husband.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"All the things 🍅🍇☀️💃🏽🫶🏽."

The women's soccer player later reshared Dansby's snapshot from the wine cellar on Instagram story and added three heart-eyes emojis.

Dansby Swanson&rsquo;s wife, Mallory, shared a snap from the wine cellar on her Instagram story. ( Via @malpugh)
Dansby Swanson’s wife, Mallory, shared a snap from the wine cellar on her Instagram story. ( Via @malpugh)

Dansby Swanson's teammates, their partners and other MLB wives reacted to her post. Texas Ranger shortstop Corey Seager's wife, Mady Seager, reacted

Ad
"Skin in glowinggg mama"

Mallory's team, the Chicago Star, also commented,

"We love seeing you shine like this" ✨🫶🏽

Olympic and World Cup champion Heather O’Reilly also reacted,

So cute ❤️👏

Mallory's former teammate, Emily Boyd, commented,

"The CUTEST mommy to be" 😍❤️
MLB wives and others&#039; comments on Mallory&#039;s post. (Via Instagram)
MLB wives and others' comments on Mallory's post. (Via Instagram)

Dansby Swanson’s wife, Mallory, enjoyed countryside vibes with her husband last month

On July 21, Mallory, forward for the Chicago Stars, shared a series of photos featuring her fellow soccer players enjoying their summer getaway.

Ad

The last photo showed Dansby Swanson sitting on a blue New Holland tractor in a grassy field. He wore a casual Vanderbilt long-sleeve T-shirt, shorts, and white sneakers. He completed his look with a baseball cap and accessorized with red-tinted shades.

"summer so far 🫶🏽☀️," Mallory added the caption.
Ad

Late last month, Swanson spoke to People about his growing family. He heaped praise on his wife, Mallory's, role:

"She’s been such a rockstar so far," he continued, "We’re just so freaking thrilled to be a family."

The couple first met on a blind date in 2017, arranged by Jace Peterson, a former Atlanta Braves infielder, as he suggested that Dansby meet his wife, Brianna’s sister, Mallory. The two hit it off and have been together since. The couple tied the knot in December 2022.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications