Darryl Strawberry claims Mike Tyson knew 1986 Mets were destined for success

New York Mets legend, Darryl Strawberry, recalled his World Series win in 1986, and claimed that Mike Tyson knew that they would achieve huge things, after visting him in Spring Training at the time. The former outfielder believes that the players in that New York team shared a special bond as they stood up for each other, when times were tough. Strawberry, looks back at the 1986 Mets team and says, that even Tyson saw their potential when he had met the players.

After making his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 1983, Darryl Strawberry soon became a fan favorite and was a core member of a successful era. During the peak of his popularity, Strawberry led a late fight in their 1985 NLDS loss, which fuelled an already historic 1986 season. That year, they set a team record in the regular season with 108 wins and went on to stage a comeback against the Boston Red Sox to win the World Series.

Looking back at the time Mike Tyson visited the team during the 1986 Spring Training, Strawberry says (via New York Mets):

"He came and saw us here, remember... before he was the heavyweight champion. And that was his year coming to see us and realizing that this team was very special."

"It was a group of guys that cared about each other. Not saying that we were all honeydew all the time, we wasn't. But when you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us."

Darryl Strawberry evetually went on to end his career with the New York Yankees in 1999, as a legend of the game. Off the field, however, he experienced a lot turmoil in his life, which included addiction issues and colon cancer. After spending having had spent time, in both the prison and the hospital, Strawberry, now helps children as well as convicts, through his own Ministry, as a minister of faith himself.

Mets legend, Darryl Strawberry, wants to see Pete Alonso break his HR record

Pete Alonso is currently third in the New York Mets' all-time home run recordbooks and is 20 homers shy of leader Darryl Strawberry. The legendary slugger opened up about Alonso possibly breaking his record this season and said (via Jay Horwitz):

"It doesn't belong to me. I mean, it's just a record. Pete is a home grown player, he's one of us... All of us that have come through this organization and have raised it to the top. He has done that just like the rest of us and he deserves that credit."

Strawberry has a total of 252 home runs in eight MLB seasons for the Mets. Alonso is currently on 233 homers in his seventh, and possibly, the last season with the team.

