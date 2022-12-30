The Toronto Blue Jays have made some strides in free agency. Their most recent move involved sending Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Daulton Varsho. It was a move that helped a team that was looking for a left-handed hitting outfielder who could play multiple positions.

Varsho is happy to be in Toronto. He already viewed the team as capable of winning a World Series. He couldn't be more excited for to get the season underway.

"I join the Blue Jays, they're a World Series championship team already," said Daulton Varsho in regards to how he viewed the team prior to his trade.

Varsho mentioned the trade being bittersweet. He thought he would spend a significantly longer time in the Diamondbacks' organization. It was sad to say goodbye to so many people he had known since 2017.

However, he views the move as something for the better. Varsho thinks the team has more than enough talent to make a run in the postseason next year.

He also mentioned the number of players on the Blue Jays who have reached out to him after hearing the news of the trade. Bo Bichetter, Alex Manoah, Matt Chapman, Whit Merrifield, and Danny Jansen all reached out to Daulton Varsho, which he appreciated.

Watch out for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One

The Toronto Blue Jays could be one of the teams to emerge from the American League next season. They have the talent to do it.

They'll be looking for vengeance next season, as 2022 didn't end the way that they had hoped. They were swept in the Wild Card round by the Seattle Mariners. This has caused them to overhaul their outfield this off-season.

Not only did they sign Daulton Varsho, but they also signed veteran outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. When healthy, Kiermaier is one of the best outfielders in the game defensively.

The outfield could consist of Varsho in left, Kiermaier in center, and Springer in right. Varsho could also see himself behind the dish to give Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen some rest.

The Blue Jays are going to be a fun team to watch next season. They have upgraded their roster this off-season. It will be interesting to see how they fare against their division foes, the New York Yankees.

