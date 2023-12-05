In the midst of the Winter Meetings buzz, the New York Yankees find themselves at the center of trade discussions involving the highly coveted outfielder Juan Soto. While reports suggest a temporary pause in talks with the San Diego Padres, the Yankees’ interest in the 25-year-old phenom remains undiminished.

The Yankees’ interest in Juan Soto remains undiminished as the 2023 Winter Meetings unfold in Nashville.

The allure of envisioning Soto launching balls into the right-field porch at Yankee Stadium has captured the imagination of fans, creating a tantalizing prospect for the team’s offensive lineup. Despite the Padres requesting a significant package in return, including players like Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Trent Grisham, the Yankees seem undeterred in their pursuit of the dynamic outfielder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who knows Soto well from their time together in Washington, expressed confidence in Soto’s ability to handle the pressures of playing in New York. Martinez shared a telling story about Soto’s unwavering love for the game, emphasizing that baseball is all he wants to do.

“He loves to play the game of baseball, [...] I’ll tell you a story: first time I ever met him, I just asked him, ‘Hey, what motivates you? What drives you?’ And the first thing he says is, ‘I love baseball. That's all I want to do.’ So he'll handle it very well.” - Dave Martinez.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, speaking on the YES Network, also acknowledged Soto’s greatness as a player and described him as a "pretty special player." Soto’s impact was evident during his first full season with the Padres, where he showcased his prowess by batting .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an impressive OPS+ of 158 in 162 games. The young outfielder’s performance garnered attention, leading to his third All-Star selection.

“He’s with another team, [but] it speaks for itself what a great player he is, what a great start of his career that he’s had [...] But he’s a great Padre right now, so we’ll see what happens as the week unfolds. But all I can say is, he’s a pretty special player.” - Aaron Boone

Juan Soto would earn more than Aaron Judge if the Yankees are able to sign him.

While Juan Soto is a sought-after target, the challenge lies in his contractual situation. Set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, the Yankees face the prospect of a significant financial commitment, especially with Scott Boras representing Soto. The asking price, potentially surpassing the average annual value of Aaron Judge’s $360 million deal, adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations.

Juan Soto’s expected contract could potentially surpass team captain, Aaron Judge's $360 million deal.

As the Winter Meetings unfold, the Yankees weigh their options, considering other outfield targets like Cody Bellinger and Kevin Kiermaier. However, it’s clear that Juan Soto remains the player who captivates fans? imaginations, promising significant bost to the Yankees’ offensive firepower if a deal can be struck.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.