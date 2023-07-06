In a recent game against the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez found himself caught up in a bat inspection controversy involving Reds outfielder Elly De La Cruz.

Martinez expressed his disapproval of De La Cruz's actions following a home run but clarified that his intention was not to make a big deal out of the situation. He explained that he noticed De La Cruz wearing a device on his bat during the game, something he hadn't seen before. Curious about its purpose, Martinez decided to address the issue before De La Cruz's first at-bat.

He approached home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott, emphasizing that he didn't want to create a major incident but simply sought clarification. The bat was subsequently inspected, and Martinez was informed that the device was indeed legal. He accepted the decision and considered the matter resolved.

The Nationals manager also sought to clarify his position with Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides, whom he played with during his career.

Martinez praised the young player's skills while expressing his disapproval of the showboating that followed his home run. Here's what he said after the game:

''I think they understand. I hope they understand. I played with Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides. Freddie knows I was not trying to penalize this kid; I am not. I love the way he plays the game.

"I didn't like his antics after he hit the home run. We can do without that. He's only got two weeks in the big leagues. but he's going to be a good player.''

Other Bat Inspection Cases In MLB

In the match between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos found himself in the middle of a bat inspection controversy.

After hitting his second home run of the game, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt requested the umpires check Castellanos' bat during the second inning.

Castellanos, displaying sportsmanship and transparency, voluntarily handed over his bat to the umpiring crew. The bat visibly had a missing piece from the top of the barrel.

The umpires reviewed the play to determine if the bat had any impact on Castellanos' performance. After the review, it was concluded that the bat did not affect the home runs, and the plays stood.

Interestingly, Castellanos has been using a bat with a chip in it on multiple occasions throughout the season. This incident adds another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding bat modifications and their potential impact on a player's performance.

While the inspection did not result in any penalties or consequences for Castellanos, it serves as a reminder of the vigilance in monitoring equipment regulations in baseball.

