Dave McCarty Cause of Death: Red Sox World Series champion passes away at age 54

The Boston Red Sox have announced that former player and World Series champion Dave McCarty has passed away after a cardiac event. The first baseman and outfielder was 54.

McCarty spent the last three seasons of his career in Boston from 2003 to 2005. He was a member of the 2004 World Series team that broke the organization's longstanding curse.

During his time in Boston, he appeared in 118 games, hitting .286/.355/.440 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. He played both corner outfield positions and first base, and even appeared in three games as a pitcher.

McCarty was in attendance earlier this month when the organization celebrated the 2004 World Series team for their home opener. He is survived by his wife, Monica, and their two children, Reid and Maxine.

Looking back at the career of Red Sox utility man Dave McCarty

Dave McCarty started to make a name for himself at Stanford University, where he played his college ball. He would impress scouts enough to get selected as the third overall pick in the 1991 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

McCarty's best season came in 2000 when he was a member of the Kansas City Royals. He saw career highs in batting average (.278), hits (75), home runs (12), doubles (14), RBIs (68), and games played (103).

McCarty bounced around the league, playing with the Giants, Mariners, Rays, and Athletics before signing with the Red Sox at the end of his career. He had a solid career in the big leagues, posting a .242 batting average with 36 home runs and 175 runs batted in and winning a World Series.

McCarty will always stand out as a true utility man and one of the few players who threw left-handed but hit right-handed.

