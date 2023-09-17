The Los Angeles Dodgers had a tight extra-innings victory against the Seattle Mariners to give them another NL West crown. The 6-2 win came in the eleventh innings of the game, with LA securing their tenth division title in eleven years.

Barring the 2021 season when the San Francisco Giants took the NL West title, the Dodgers have been the most dominant West Coast team over the last decade. With teams like the San Diego Padres challenging with a strong roster in the offseason, work was cut out for LA and they have delivered. This is the franchise's 21st overall division title.

In the game against Seattle, the game went into extra innings after nine scoreless frames. Dodgers started the scoring in the tenth with a sacrifice fly by Kolten Wong but it was cancelled out by the home team in their half of the innings.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the achievement in the post-game interview:

"It's exciting. You look back, beginning of the year, middle of the year to see we have this opportunity tonight it's a credit to a lot of people... I just don’t think there’s a better organization in all sports."

With the score 1-1 and heading into the eleventh, the Dodgers piled on five runs. Max Muncy scored an RBI single to score Mookie Betts from the automatic base runner position.

Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez then followed up with two-run RBI singles of their own to put the game to bed. Joe Kelly closed out in the eleventh, earning just one run to give his team the victory.

Dave Roberts believes clinching the title with a victory made it even more special

For a hard-working team like the LA Dodgers, every game is important. This was highlighted when Roberts spoke about clinching the title on the field rather than winning it by default:

“Winning the division is something always special, but doing it by winning a baseball game and not by default makes it more special."

Los Angeles is currently 90-57 and will be looking to improve on that record in the next few games.