The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept at home during their NL Division Series spell at home at Dodger Stadium. Their division rivals Arizona Diamondbacks took Game 2 and are one game away from making NL's showcase clash in the NLCS.

The Dodgers were chasing the game right from the start. Bobby Miller, starting for LA, lasted just 1.2 Innings. He earned three runs in the first innings as Dodgers' woes with the starting rotation continued. Clayton Kershaw had six runs in the first innings of the first game after a disastrous outing.

Even the Dodgers' offense, which has been firing on all cylinders till the end of the regular season, has been underperforming massively. Veterans like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman haven't been able to do much against the Dbacks pitching so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J.D. Martinez salvaged a run for the Dodgers through a solo shot in the fourth. But the best chance in the game came in the sixth innings for LA. They had a one-out, bases-loaded situation after two singles and a walk to Martinez. Enrique Hernandez drove in a run but the Dbacks bullpen rebounded to get two outs and shut shop. They closed out the game with relative ease in the next three frames.

There have been obvious questions about the Dodgers' winning mentality as a successful regular season team like them are facing an early exit. Manager Dave Roberts talked about it in the post-game interview:

Expand Tweet

“I thought all night long we had pitches to hit and couldn't do much with them... There's certainly fight, there always has been, but it comes down to results too.”

Another early October exit for Dodgers may be loading

The LA Dodgers seem to be replicating their October troubles from last year. After a 111-win season, they were beaten in the NLDS by the Same Diego Padres. This time they are clearly against the ball game needing to win both games in Arizona before completing their comeback at home. It seems like a tough task but if there's one team that can do it, it could be the Dodgers.