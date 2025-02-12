Dave Roberts drops bombshell on Dodgers’ expected Tokyo starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated their way to a World Series title in 2024 thanks to their incredible depth and star power. It feels like only yesterday that the club was raising the Comissioner's Trophy during their championship celebration, however, the club is slated to open their 2025 campaign in Japan again this March.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will open the 2025 season as part of the MLB's Toyko Series on March 18 and 19. Given the number of Japanese stars on both rosters, it is unsurprising that the excitement for the matchup continues to grow. For fans of Los Angeles, the team's manager dropped a tasty bit of information about which pitchers are expected to start each games.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 52-year-old manager spoke on the latest episode of MLB Hot Stove on Wednesday, providing some insight on where the team is leaning for the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. According to Roberts, Los Angeles is hoping to have Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki make their season debuts during their trip to Japan.

"The expectation for both those guys to pitch is real, that's our expectation. But as I say that, you just never know. Today's our first day of pitchers and catchers, so things can certainly change but at the outset, that's our anticipation," Roberts said of Sasaki and Yamamoto pitching the Tokyo Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his MLB debut last season, however, if Roki Sasaki makes one of the of the starts during the Tokyo Series, it will mark the beginning of the phenom's MLB career. The 23-year-old made a name for himself with NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines, where he managed to throw a perfect game back in 2022.

As one of the most coveted international free agents in recent memory, the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes were one of the major storylines of the offseason. While clubs such as the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres were viewed as finalists, ultimately, the young pitcher opted to join the Los Angeles Dodgers alongside fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Clayton Kershaw, adding to their already deep pitching staff

Aside from the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, the Los Angeles Dodgers might have one of the strongest pitching staffs in baseball. The reigning World Series champions not only managed to land Roki Sasaki this offseason, but they were also able to sign two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, while also reaching an agreement with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old Kershaw was seen at the Los Angeles Dodgers training facility earlier this week and unsurprisingly, reportedly agreed to a new contract ahead of the new season. While Kershaw will still need to pass a physical, the superstar will provide even more depth to Los Angeles' pitching depth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback