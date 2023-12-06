In a surprising turn of events, Dodgers manager Dave Robers broke from the team’s usual tight-lipped approach to share details about the recent meeting with free agent sensation Shohei Ohtani. The revelation came during a press conference in response to a direct question, leaving fans and even Dodgers General Manager, Brandon Gomes, taken aback.

Roberts defended his decision to disclose the meeting, emphasizing a commitment to honesty and integrity:

"It’s hard to get a pointed question and then to just give a false answer knowingly. So, I don't think it's disrespect to anybody in Shohei's party or on our side." - Dave Roberts

While he acknowledged the importance of privacy, Roberts insisted that details would be withheld, however it was clear that Ohtani is a top priority for the LA Dodgers.

Signing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers could be in jeopardy after Dave Roberts’ declarations

However, Roberts’ candidness raised concerns within the organization. Gomes expressed surprise and uncertainty about the potential impact on the team’s pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, leaving the door open to the worst-case scenario: that Roberts’ honesty could jeopardize the Dodgers’ chances of signing the coveted player.

The Dodgers, known for their secrecy, find themselves in an unusual position with their manager‘s on-the-record revelation. Whether this openness will work in their favor or backfire remains uncertain, adding an element of intrigue to the ongoing pursuit of Ohtani.

As the Dodgers express cautious optimism about signing Ohtani, other teams are also in the running, including the Blue Jays, Angels and Giants. The Chicago Cubs, however, have reportedly backed out due to Ohtani’s hefty price tag.

In the world of baseball’s high-stake negotiations, Roberts’ disclosure adds a layer of drama to the unfolding saga of Ohtani’s free agency, leaving fans and analysts eager to see how this uncharacteristic openness might impact the Dodgers’ pursuit of the coveted two-way star.

