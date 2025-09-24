Dave Roberts gives major update on Shohei Ohtani’s potential Game 1 role in Wild Card Series

Shohei Ohtani's role in the upcoming postseason has become a point of debate, with him returning to the mound after missing the entirety of the 2024 season. He has looked like his former self when it comes to pitching but the question is how Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will use him in the upcoming postseason.
On Tuesday, the manager was asked whether Ohtani would be the starter in a potential Game 1 of the wild-card series. Roberts affirmed, saying the possibility of the same is "very high."
"We don't know yet. I think it just kind of gives us some options, but the likelihood of him starting a playoff game in that first series are very high," Roberts said.
This confirms that the Dodgers are looking at Shohei Ohtani as more than just a designated hitter come October. Ohtani's hitting is second to none, and his pitching adds another dimension to why he is one of baseball's most unique two-way stars.
The Dodgers won't likely have to play a wild card series, though. They have a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres with only six games remaining in the 2025 regular season. However, if they concede their lead to the Padres, then they'll have to go through a wild-card round, where anything could happen.
How has Shohei Ohtani pitched in 2025?
After an elbow procedure forced him to miss the whole of last season, Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound, flashing 100 mph fastballs again. Ohtani underwent Tommy John revision surgery in September 2023.
He has so far made 14 starts this season, in which he has gone 1-1 and has a 2.93 ERA to go along with 62 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 46.0 innings. This includes his latest start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he pitched five scoreless innings and had eight strikeouts.
According to Baseball Savant, his Hard Hit % allowed is roughly 33% and the Barrel % of balls against him is around 3.9%, which is relatively good.
Meanwhile, on the hitting front, he has hit 53 home runs to go along with 19 stolen bases, 99 RBIs and 107 BBs. He is the front-runner in the NL MVP race this season.