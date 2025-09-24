Dave Roberts gives major update on Shohei Ohtani’s potential Game 1 role in Wild Card Series

Shohei Ohtani's role in the upcoming postseason has become a point of debate, with him returning to the mound after missing the entirety of the 2024 season. He has looked like his former self when it comes to pitching but the question is how Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will use him in the upcoming postseason.

Ad

On Tuesday, the manager was asked whether Ohtani would be the starter in a potential Game 1 of the wild-card series. Roberts affirmed, saying the possibility of the same is "very high."

"We don't know yet. I think it just kind of gives us some options, but the likelihood of him starting a playoff game in that first series are very high," Roberts said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodger Blue @DodgerBlue1958 Dave Roberts' answer when asked if Shohei Ohtani is the likely starter for a potential Game 1 of the Wild Card Series: "We don't know yet. I think it just kind of gives us some options, but the likelihood of him starting a playoff game in that first series are very high."

Ad

This confirms that the Dodgers are looking at Shohei Ohtani as more than just a designated hitter come October. Ohtani's hitting is second to none, and his pitching adds another dimension to why he is one of baseball's most unique two-way stars.

The Dodgers won't likely have to play a wild card series, though. They have a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres with only six games remaining in the 2025 regular season. However, if they concede their lead to the Padres, then they'll have to go through a wild-card round, where anything could happen.

Ad

How has Shohei Ohtani pitched in 2025?

After an elbow procedure forced him to miss the whole of last season, Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound, flashing 100 mph fastballs again. Ohtani underwent Tommy John revision surgery in September 2023.

He has so far made 14 starts this season, in which he has gone 1-1 and has a 2.93 ERA to go along with 62 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 46.0 innings. This includes his latest start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he pitched five scoreless innings and had eight strikeouts.

Ad

According to Baseball Savant, his Hard Hit % allowed is roughly 33% and the Barrel % of balls against him is around 3.9%, which is relatively good.

Meanwhile, on the hitting front, he has hit 53 home runs to go along with 19 stolen bases, 99 RBIs and 107 BBs. He is the front-runner in the NL MVP race this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More