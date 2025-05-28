Dave Roberts gives verdict on Michael Conforto's latest outing

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto contributed to his team’s recent victory against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. The Dodgers entered Tuesday night’s game coming off a 7-2 win in the opener of the three-game series.

They got off to a strong start in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Shohei Ohtani extended the lead in the fourth with a 362-foot home run that scored two runs. In the sixth inning, Michael Conforto added a 406-foot solo homer to make it 5-3.

Conforto finished the game 2-for-3 with one run scored, one RBI, and one walk. In a postgame interview, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflected on Conforto’s performance amid his struggles this season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I'm sure it was a weight off his shoulders to be able to contribute offensively. I thought the at-bats that he took today using the big part of the field. I thought the swing looked much better the bat stayed in the hitting zone much longer and to get a base hit. They're also hit the homer. I really like what I saw and it's good to see that the work is paying off.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Following Conforto’s home run, Andy Pages added an RBI single in the eighth inning to extend the Dodgers’ lead. In the ninth, Max Muncy launched a three-run homer to give his team a commanding advantage.

The Cleveland Guardians’ batters couldn’t overcome the deficit, eventually falling 9-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Michael Conforto opens up about his performance this 2025 season

Michael Conforto joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2024, signing a one-year, $17 million contract. Reflecting on his performance so far this season, he said (via The Orange County Register):

“There’s been a lot of things that have clicked, in a lot of the work we’ve been doing. It’s kind of getting that to transfer onto the field. That’s kind of where some of the pitch selection comes in. If you’re not swinging at the right pitches but you’re mechanically working well, it just might not show up on the field.”

As of now, in the 2025 season, Conforto is hitting .172 with 27 hits, three home runs, seven RBIs, and 27 walks across 50 games played.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More