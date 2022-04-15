"When you're talking about African American ballplayers, we need to do better" - LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts calls out MLB for withholding opportunities from Black players

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about Jackie Robinson Day today and called out the MLB for its lack of opportunities for black players.

Dave Roberts, who has been the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2016 and has had quite the success as manager of the team. Roberts led Los Angeles to their first championship since 1988 in 2020. Roberts called out the MLB in a statement today, saying that they need to do better.

Roberts cites that by reducing the MLB Draft and limiting or reducing the number of farm system teams, it takes away from opportunities for people of color to make it to the MLB. On Jackie Robinson Day, it is a reminder that we need to look at every possible way to enhance the opportunities for people in the game.

Dave Roberts has a point when it comes to limiting opportunities for players of color. Limiting farm teams gives players less opportunities across the country and instead incentivizes teams to sign players as amateur free agents.

The percentage of African American baseball players has severely reduced over the course of the last 40 years. In 1981, nearly 20 percent of all baseball players were African American. Today, that number sits at around six percent, a dramatic decrease.

Roberts is not the only one to call out the MLB for not increasing its efforts to try and get more African Americans playing the game.

Dave Roberts is not alone

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and executive Dayton Moore of the Kansas City Royals feel the same way Roberts does. Limiting the draft only limits ooportuites for players to get into the league and something needs to be done about it. Instead of reducing farm teams, the MLB needs to increase farm teams to provide more opportunities for African Americans and to try and grow interest in the game.

