Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts showered some love on the current crop of players. The 51-year-old manager, who has brought great success to the franchise during his reign, labeled the current players as his favorite.

The Dodgers are currently on a seven-game winning streak, having lost just one game in their past 10 outings, and are head and shoulders above the competition in the National League West.

Despite constant injuries to his players, especially the pitchers, Roberts has witnessed several rookies take center stage in the ongoing MLB season.

“This is my favorite team I’ve ever had," manager Dave Roberts told USA TODAY Sports. "I love this club. I mean, I really love it.

"It’s as tight-knit a group as I’ve seen. It’s a very unselfish group. When I’m asking pitchers to pitch in various roles, and for hitters to play in different roles, and for guys to do whatever it takes to win a ballgame, that is being a good teammate. I’ve got 26 of those guys."

While the injuries have forced several changes in the lineup every now and then, the Dodgers refrained from splashing the cash during the trade deadline.

The Dodgers are on track to claim the divison for the 10th time in 11 years. Roberts credited his team's mentality for its success so far, as he feels that some teams just know how to win:

“There were low expectations outside our clubhouse, but I will tell you this: 'Good teams find ways to win.' Conversely, there are teams that just don’t know how to win."

The LA Dodgers revitalized by Mookie Betts' trailblazing campaign

Thirty-year-old Mookie Betts hailed his teammates' on-field attitude that has seen the Dodgers pip the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants to the top spot in the NL West after an indifferent start to the season.

"We operate in a different fashion," Mookie Betts said. "So, it’s like, you can talk all you want, say all you want, but nobody what is being said, you’ve still got to go play the game. In between the lines is what’s going to dictate the outcome."

Betts has already registered 31 home runs in the MLB this season and is on track to surpass his career-best tally of 35 homers that he achieved last year. His team will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.