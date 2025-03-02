Dave Roberts makes feelings known about rookie Roki Sasaki starting Dodgers vs. Cubs Game 2 at Tokyo Dome

The Angeles Dodgers added another exciting talent to their stacked rotation after signing Japanese international free agent Roki Sasaki in the offseason. The pitching sensation is set to make his Spring Training debut next week.

Ad

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the former Chiba Lotte Marines ace is slated to make his first Cactus League outing against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

While Dodgers fans will be out in spring for the first time next week, there is still some uncertainty about his MLB debut. Dave Roberts made his feelings known on the rookie's potential start at Tokyo Dome later this month.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Everything’s on the table, but I think it’s fair to say it would be to pitch in the second game of the season,” Roberts said in February. “But if it doesn’t line up, then it doesn’t line up. … We want to make sure he’s in a good position and feels good when he pitches. I don’t want to put him in a box right now.”

Ad

Trending

The young ace is expected to make his major league debut in the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs later this month. His compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to start Game 1 of the series.

The Dodgers signed Roki Sasaki after an intense battle with several MLB teams interested in signing the coveted pitcher. Sasaki went 29-15 with an impressive 2.10 ERA in his last four NPB seasons for the Chiba Lotte Marines.

Ad

Dave Roberts reflects on Roki Sasaki's potential Dodgers debut in Tokyo

With the Dodgers boasting superstar Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki in the lineup, there is expected to be a big turnout for their Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs in Japan.

It will also be a big psychological boost for Sasaki to pitch in front of his countrymen. Manager Dave Roberts addressed the special occasion for the rookie.

Ad

“Obviously the opportunity to open a major-league season in Japan itself is rare,” he said to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “So being able to do that as a rookie is even more special. So right now I’m just focused on preparing for that.”

While Yamamoto and Sasaki are expected to start for the Dodgers in Japan, two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell could make his debut for the reigning World Series winner against the Detroit Tigers later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback