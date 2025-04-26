Dave Roberts doesn't mince words on Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s performance in team’s 3-0 loss 

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, manager Dave Roberts did not mince his words on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's outing.
One start after outduelling Jacob DeGrom, the 26-year-old struggled with his command against the Pirates and gave up three runs in five innings. With the Dodgers' offense shut out for the second time this season, Roberts gave his honest take on Yamamoto's outing after the game.
Until yesterday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto had one of the best productions in the MLB with an ERA below 1.00. On Friday, the Japanese star gave up one RBI hit in the first inning and was hit for two more RBIs in the fifth as he struggled with his command throughout the evening. After throwing seven innings in his last outing, Yamamoto only lasted five innings this time around.
After the game, manager Dave Roberts gave his take on the pitcher's struggles via SportsNetLA:
"I think tonight for Yoshi, uncharacteristic. Just command. I think that he was just missing with his fastball. The breaking ball he was just missing with, he was running deep counts.
"Pitch count got up, certainly in that first inning. You know, gave up a couple two-out base hits for some runs, which is also uncharacteristic. But I think tonight overall, he just typically has great command, and tonight he just wasn't as pinpoint," he added.
Despite his uncharacteristic performance on Friday, Yamamoto still holds an impressive 1.06 ERA with 43 strikeouts and a 3-2 record for the season so far. Nonetheless, he will be eager to set things right in his next outing and move from the loss.
Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto opens up on disappointing outing vs. Pirates
In the five innings Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched on Friday, the LA Dodgers starter recorded five strikeouts and a career-high four walks. Speaking to the media postgame, he said via SportsNetLA:
"From early in the game I was falling behind on the count and I couldn't establish my rhythm.
"As a game, I moved on in the second and third innings. I did start feeling my stuff was becoming better, however, I couldn't get myself out of trouble," he added.
While Yamamoto and the Dodgers' offense struggled, his counterpart, Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes, was his usual impressive self. Skenes recorded a season-high nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings on the night, while also logging a career-high number of pitches (108) in the MLB.