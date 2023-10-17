Dave Roberts set to return as Los Angeles Dodgers manager in 2024, confirms top exec

Dave Roberts will be returning as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. Although Los Angeles had an incredibly disappointing postseason run, Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman confirmed Tuesday that the 51-year-old Roberts will be returning to the team next season.

"Dave Roberts will be the Dodgers manager in 2024. Andrew Friedman confirmed it on Tuesday. Full story:" - @noahcamras

After the Dodgers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in an embarrassing fashion, many speculated whether or not Dave Roberts would be the team's manager moving forward. However, it appears that one dismal postseason run will not be enough to move on from the manager who helped bring the team a World Series ring in 2020.

Although Los Angeles Dodgers fans may still be in shock after the team put up little fight in the NLDs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, retaining Roberts as manager is an important move for the club. The Dodgers may be going through an overhaul this offseason when it comes to the roster, however, keeping a trusted and prvoen winner at manager is key for the team.

Despite the abrupt ending to their season, Roberts had an impressive season from a managerial standpoint given the adversity the team dealt with. The Los Angeles Dodgers managed to post an excellent 100-62 record during the 2023 regular season despite losing several key players to injury.

The announcement that Dave Roberts will remain in charge has not be accepted with universal approval

While Roberts has a long enough track record to deserve a longer leash when it comes to down seasons, some fans feel that full-scale change is needed. Among those who do not approve of Roberts' return for next season, many have pointed out that regular season should not justify postseason failures.

"Look, no one is denying that the Dodgers have been phenomenal in the regular season, but that’s literally not the objective. If your boss gave you an important task and you failed to deliver, you couldn’t be like ‘But look at this cool unrelated stuff I did!’" - @BenRossTweets

It remains to be seen what changes will be coming to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason or if Roberts' retention will be more widely accepted with time. The only thing that is clear is that change is going to come.