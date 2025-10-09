  • home icon
  • Dave Roberts shuts down talk of Shohei Ohtani pitching in NLDS as Dodgers turn to $325,000,000 Japanese ace

Dave Roberts shuts down talk of Shohei Ohtani pitching in NLDS as Dodgers turn to $325,000,000 Japanese ace

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:35 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani will not pitch for the Dodgers in Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS (Source: Imagn)

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 8-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Manager Dave Roberts refused to put superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound to pitch out of the bullpen.

As per Roberts speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Ohtani, who has had five days of rest since starting in Game 1, will not be pitching in Game 4 as well. The team is putting its faith in its starters and leveraging arms out of the bullpen to take them through to the National League Championship Series.

“It is a game we’re going to do everything we can to win within reason. I feel good with Yamamoto, I feel good with the guys in a leverage game I’m going to go to.”
Yoshinoby Yamamoto came into the game on the back of 6.2 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. He earned 3 runs in 4.0 innings pitched on Wednesday night. The Japanese ace, signed to a 12-year, $325 million contract, was chased by the Phillies offense that scored all three runs in the 4th innings on 4 hits and an error.

The Japanese pitcher was relieved by Jack Dreyer and Anthony Banda, who went scoreless through the fifth and sixth innings. However, Clayton Kershaw earned 4 runs in the following two innings, which sealed the game in the Phillies' favor. Struggling right-hander Blake Treinen pitched an eventless ninth.

On Thursday, Tyler Glasnow will be expected to be relieved by Alex Vesia and Emmett Sheehan, both of whom have been reliable arms in the postseason so far. Closing out the game will be a well-rested Roki Sasaki, who earned two saves in the first two games of the series.

Tanner Scott unavailable to pitch for Dodgers, reports Dave Roberts

One arm that Dave Roberts couldn't use out of his bullpen was star closer Tanner Scott. Following the loss, the skipper revealed that Scott wasn't at the clubhouse as he had taken a leave due to personal reasons.

A member less from the pitching staff means that the Dodgers would hope Tyler Glasnow, unlike Yamamoto, pitches deep into the game. He relieved Ohtani in Game 1, recording 5 outs in 1.2 scoreless innings pitched.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

