Dave Roberts shuts down talk of Shohei Ohtani pitching in NLDS as Dodgers turn to $325,000,000 Japanese ace

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 8-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Manager Dave Roberts refused to put superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound to pitch out of the bullpen.As per Roberts speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Ohtani, who has had five days of rest since starting in Game 1, will not be pitching in Game 4 as well. The team is putting its faith in its starters and leveraging arms out of the bullpen to take them through to the National League Championship Series.“It is a game we’re going to do everything we can to win within reason. I feel good with Yamamoto, I feel good with the guys in a leverage game I’m going to go to.”Yoshinoby Yamamoto came into the game on the back of 6.2 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. He earned 3 runs in 4.0 innings pitched on Wednesday night. The Japanese ace, signed to a 12-year, $325 million contract, was chased by the Phillies offense that scored all three runs in the 4th innings on 4 hits and an error.The Japanese pitcher was relieved by Jack Dreyer and Anthony Banda, who went scoreless through the fifth and sixth innings. However, Clayton Kershaw earned 4 runs in the following two innings, which sealed the game in the Phillies' favor. Struggling right-hander Blake Treinen pitched an eventless ninth.On Thursday, Tyler Glasnow will be expected to be relieved by Alex Vesia and Emmett Sheehan, both of whom have been reliable arms in the postseason so far. Closing out the game will be a well-rested Roki Sasaki, who earned two saves in the first two games of the series.Tanner Scott unavailable to pitch for Dodgers, reports Dave RobertsOne arm that Dave Roberts couldn't use out of his bullpen was star closer Tanner Scott. Following the loss, the skipper revealed that Scott wasn't at the clubhouse as he had taken a leave due to personal reasons.Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdayaLINKTanner Scott was not at the ballpark for personal reasons, Dave Roberts said.A member less from the pitching staff means that the Dodgers would hope Tyler Glasnow, unlike Yamamoto, pitches deep into the game. He relieved Ohtani in Game 1, recording 5 outs in 1.2 scoreless innings pitched.