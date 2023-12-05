The offseason continues to roll along, yet the biggest name on the market, Shohei Ohtani, has yet to sign with a club. The two-time American League MVP has been the talk of the offseason, with several clubs reportedly heavily invested in securing the Japanese sensation.

Expand Tweet

"Amidst all the mystery of Shohei Ohtani's free agency, there are some hints the two-way star may be nearing a decision in a week (or so?)" - @mlbtraderumors

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the teams many experts believe are the favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team has been heavily linked to the two-way superstar all year, with some believing that he could have been an option at last year's trade deadline.

Now that Ohtani is an unrestricted free agent, the Los Angeles Dodgers have prioritized his signature all offseason. According to the club's manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani and his team met with the team in recent days at Dodger Stadium. Although it may be wishful thinking, Roberts said of the secretive meeting, "I think it went well."

Expand Tweet

"The Dodgers met with Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium “a couple days ago,” Dave Roberts said. Roberts said the meeting went well." - @ByMcCullough

Even though there have been reports that Ohtani has an interest in playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the once-in-a-lifetime talent has several teams lining up to sign him. Even with a potential $500,000,000 price tag, the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and even the Los Angeles Angels are among the top contenders to land Ohtani.

The offseason has been slow as the league waits to see where Shohei Ohtani signs

Even though teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have made their interest in signing Ohtani known, he is not the only player the teams have been inquiring about. However, until Ohtani lands with a club, other free agents may need to wait until securing a contract.

Expand Tweet

"Can Shohei Ohtani pick the Dodgers already so free agency can start. We all know he ain’t going to the Blue Jays It was always the Dodgers" - @SamuelAdams_12

Many stars without contracts who have been linked to teams attempting to sign Ohtani include Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Once the two-time MVP signs with a team, it would be unsurprising to see a number of players secure new deals.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.