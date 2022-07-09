"Dave Winfield 6'4" and Jeter 6'3" "4 GOATS crossing" - New York Yankees fan react after Derek Jeter's heartwarming reunion with baseball legends

Yesterday, Derek Jeter had a heartwarming reunion with several baseball legends. Reggie Jackson, Willie Randolph, and Dave Winfield joined Jeter for a special screening of his docuseries, "The Captain," at Yankee Stadium. Sharing the moment with fellow legendary New York Yankees was a special moment for Jeter.

Reggie Jackson played for the New York Yankees between 1977–1981. Willie Randolph played for the New York Yankees between 1976–1988. Dave Winfield played for the New York Yankees between 1981–1988 and in 1990.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Had the chance to catch up with some long time friends at Yankee Stadium. Had the chance to catch up with some long time friends at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/FQq5C3zC7u

"Had the chance to catch up with some long time friends at Yankee Stadium." - Jeter

New York Yankees fans were ecstatic to see Reggie, Willie, Dave, and Derek together. Let's see how Yankees fans responded.

Fans continue to respect and draw inspiration from Derek Jeter and other Yankee legends

The MLB has given rise to a number of legends.

Measuring 6'6", Dave Winfield has a towering height. He is certainly taller than Derek.

Seeing Dave Winfield's fitness, it appears as if he could still hit moonshots.

Evan Altman @DEvanAltman Derek Jeter @derekjeter Had the chance to catch up with some long time friends at Yankee Stadium. Had the chance to catch up with some long time friends at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/FQq5C3zC7u Dave Winfield looks like he could still haul in a pass and truck a linebacker, then blast a 450 foot homer. twitter.com/derekjeter/sta… Dave Winfield looks like he could still haul in a pass and truck a linebacker, then blast a 450 foot homer. twitter.com/derekjeter/sta…

The topic of talk in the MLB sphere seems to be Dave's and Derek's lofty heights.

Dave Winfield was the Aaron Judge of his era.

It is truly a delight to see four MLB legends in one frame.

Fans commenting about Reggie's height must know that as people age, they tend to shrink in height.

It can be disheartening to see baseball idols age and notice the obvious changes in their appearances.

mark rubin @markrub2 @derekjeter @BryanHoch Derek you look great and Willie looks fine but David has put on too much weight and Reggie is shrinking due to age of course. Nice to see you and all in a group shot @derekjeter @BryanHoch Derek you look great and Willie looks fine but David has put on too much weight and Reggie is shrinking due to age of course. Nice to see you and all in a group shot

Unquestionably, having four G.O.A.T.s in a single frame is something to treasure throughout time. Thanks, Derek, for uploading this priceless picture to Twitter.

Jeter was happy to be back at Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Once a Yankee, always a Yankee! Derek Jeter was happy to return to his home ground for the special screening of the first two episodes of his seven-part documentary, "The Captain." It is set to release on July 18 on ESPN.

"Great to be back in the Bronx last night." - Derek Jeter

Derek also mentioned how he hopes to see all the Yankees fans on September 9 for the Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night.

New York Yankees @Yankees



🎟️ Tickets: Join us on Friday, September 9 as we celebrate The Captain on Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night.🎟️ Tickets: atmlb.com/3iT4M13 Join us on Friday, September 9 as we celebrate The Captain on Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night.🎟️ Tickets: atmlb.com/3iT4M13 https://t.co/ynaaHlc227

"Join us on Friday, September 9 as we celebrate The Captain on Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night." - New York Yankees

Jeter fans are currently experiencing unmatched joy. Are you excited to ride the wave of Jeter-mania on July 18?

