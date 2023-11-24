Thanksgiving is here for everyone across the nation, including David Bednar and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although the Pirates missed the postseason yet again, Bednar knows that this time of year is an opportunity to give back to the less fortunate.

The veteran closer appreciates the position that he finds himself in with the Pittsburgh Pirates. David Bedard and the Pittsburgh Pirates joined up with Giant Eagle and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to provide meals to 300 families in the area. “We’re so fortunate for such a great fanbase", Bednar said of the incredible supporters of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"We had a blast participating in the #BurghProud Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution with the @penguins and @steelers for the third consecutive year! Travis Williams, Donnie Kelly, David Bednar and our staff were on site to help provide Thanksgiving dinner supplies to 300 local families with the help of @PghFoodBank and @GiantEagle" - @Pirates

.As part of the third annual #BurghProud, Bednard and the Pirates joined the other major organizations in the Pittsburgh area in providing meals for those less fortunate. Bednar, who was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area, is a passionate member of his community, providing charity help over the years.

The 29-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is seeking a new contract this offseason. Although he is arbitration-eligible until the beginning of the 2027 season, he will likely be looking for an extension or a trade sooner rather than later.

David Bednar is one of the most sought-after relief pitchers in baseball

Many believed that the Pittsburgh Pirates were going to trade Bednar last season, however, the team opted that it was in their best interest to hold on to the veteran pitcher. The Pirates will not likely find themselves as contenders next season, so it will be worth monitoring Bednar's status with the club.

"#Pirates All-Star pitchers David Bednar and Mitch Keller are set up for significant raises next season, based on the annual arbitration projections by MLB Trade Rumors" - @TribSports

Last season, David Bednar was linked to several teams heading into the trade deadline, which should be the case yet again throughout the 2024 regular season. Look at teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Arizona Diamondbacks as potential trade candidates throughout the year.

