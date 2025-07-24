"David Ortiz allegedly had an agreement with his wife" - Sportscaster makes wild claim about Red Sox legend's NSFW actions after hitting a triple

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz hit 19 triples in his 20-year MLB career. 16 of those 19 came during his impressive stint with the Red Sox, and the rest during his early years in MLB with the Minnesota Twins.

Ad

The 16 triples he hit have allegedly benefited his personal life. That is according to popular sports media personality Eric Sollenberger, better known as PFT Commenter. Sollenberger made the wild claim during Tuesday's episode of "Macrodosing" on YouTube.

"Whenever he would hit a triple, he had an arrangement with his wife, allegedly," Sollenberger said (Timestamp 1:07:08). "That night he got to use the back door. And so you can find clips of David Ortiz hitting a triple, and it was a feat when he was able to do it. He's a big boy."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He gets to third base and then he starts freaking out, so happy with the celebration. He points over at the dugout, all his boys are super amped up for him, and knowing what we know now makes that so much sweeter," he added.

Ortiz was married to his former wife, Tiffany, from 2002 to 2023 and they have two children together. During his marriage to Tiffany, Ortiz also fathered a son with Fary Almanzar in 2008.

Ad

He is currently engaged to Maria Yeribel, and the couple has a son, born in 2024. Ortiz also has a daughter born before his first marriage.

Sportcaster claims the Red Sox ballpark helped David Ortiz hit triples

The topic of David Ortiz came up during Tuesday's episode of "Macrodosing," whilst the duo of Eric Sollenberger and Conner Knapp answered fan questions about sports.

Ad

A fan wanted to know which player podcast hosts supported despite not being a fan of the team they played for. Knapp answered David Ortiz, following which Sollenger explained the alleged viral story. Knapp was surprised that Ortiz had hit 19 triples, and his co-host credited it to Fenway Park, the Red Sox's ballpark.

"Well, there's some weird, weird dimensions with the Fenway Park outfield walls. You could get a good bounce here and there," Sollengerber said (Timestamp 1:07:50).

Ad

Knapp agreed with his co-host, pointing out that Ortiz would not have scored many triples if he had played for the Yankees, whose ballpark is one of the smallest in the league.

Fenway’s irregular dimensions, with short and tall walls in left and right, combined with deeper areas, create unpredictable bounces. Outfielders struggle to play these angles, resulting in sluggers reaching extra bases.

Moreover, the ballpark has a 37-foot-high left field wall (The Green Monster), only about 310-315 feet from home plate. Balls hit off the wall often stay in play, allowing runners to advance.

The Green Monster’s height and proximity prevent many home runs but increase doubles and triples as balls that would be outs or dingers elsewhere hit the wall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More