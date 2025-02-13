David Ortiz gives Tom Brady a huge 2-word shoutout

David Ortiz is a name synonymous with greatness in the city of Boston. A long-time member of the Boston Red Sox and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Ortiz is one of the most beloved sports figures in the city. Despite retiring in 2016, the home run slugger remains one of the most popular players in franchise history.

During his tenure with the Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz helped break the club's historic championship drought by winning the World Series in 2004. Before all was said and done, Ortiz added two more titles to his Hall of Fame resume, retiring at 40-years-old despite having one of the best seasons of his career.

Ortiz was part of an incredible time for Boston sports teams with the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and New England Patriots all winning titles during that time as well. While David Ortiz was a beloved figure, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have been on a different level of fame.

Ortiz shared a photo of him and Tom Brady on his Instagram story (Photo Source: IMAGN / @davidortiz IG)

Now almost 10 years since "Big Papi" Ortiz retired from Major League Baseball, he remains close with the Boston Red Sox and with Tom Brady. The former home run king took to social media to give a shoutout to his friend, showing Ortiz holding the Comissioner's Trophy and Brady holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy for winning the Super Bowl.

"La Cabra (The Goat)" - Ortiz wrote on his Instagram story.

The photo of Ortiz and Brady was shared ahead of the Super Bowl as the long-time New England Patriots quarterback was making his debut in the broadcast booth for the title game. Like Brady, David Ortiz has taken to broadcasting after his playing career, appearing as an analyst as part of MLB on FOX alongside other baseball legends such as Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

David Ortiz's son D'Angelo is following in his father's footsteps with the Boston Red Sox

Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in Boston Red Sox history and luckily for fans of the team, the former All-Star remain part of the organization through his son D'Angelo Ortiz. The 20-year-old infielder was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, keeping the legendary family in the city.

David Ortiz is joining the team as they take part in their training camp as his son looks to make an impact as Spring Training approaches. It remains to be seen where D'Angelo will be playing this upcoming season, however, it could be a dream come true for his father and fans if he were to eventually earn a promotion to the Majors one day.

