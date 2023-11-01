The Texas Rangers received some bad news ahead of Game 4 regarding the health of Adolis Garcia. He has been removed from the World Series roster after sustaining an injury in Game 3.

Garcia strained his oblique during a swing on Monday. Ezequiel Duran will be the replacement player but will not be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Losing Adolis Garcia could be drastic for Texas. He has been on an absolute tear during the postseason, and MLB legend David Ortiz likes the Diamondbacks' chances now. The Rangers currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

"If I'm the Diamondbacks, I mean you don't want to see anybody go down with an injury, but I'll be happy as hell" Said Ortiz.

In the postseason, Adolis Garcia has accounted for eight home runs, with five coming in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. He also hit a postseason-record 22 RBIs and has certainly been why the Rangers made the World Series.

Ortiz continued to share his thoughts on what type of player Texas is losing:

"In the World Series, to replace one of the hottest hitters in the whole playoffs, that is hard to do"

In the postseason, runs are hard to come by. After losing their top-run producer, the rest of this series must be a team effort from Texas.

Travis Jankowski will replace the injured Garcia in Game 4 and will bat last. During the regular season, he logged 107 games and hit .263/.357/.332 with one home run, 30 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases.

How much does Adolis Garcia's injury impact the Rangers?

There is no hiding how important Adolis Garcia is to this Rangers lineup. He was the MVP in the ALCS, and the Rangers will surely miss his bat as they try to close out this series.

Without Garcia, much of the lineup moves up a spot. Mitch Garver will not be batting third instead of his usual spot as the No. 5 hitter. Jonah Heim, Nathaniel Lowe, and Josh Jung also move up a spot in the order.

While losing one of their top hitters would crush most teams, Texas has a lineup of quality hitters. Corey Seager has been on a rampage as of late, alongside the young guys like Josh Jung and Evan Carter.

Texas is looking for these guys to take control on Tuesday. A win in Game 4 moves the series 3-1 in favor of Texas. That would relieve much pressure and put the Diamondbacks' backs against the wall.